Members of the Swamp Dog Agility Club of Greater New Orleans presented a dog agility show recently at Bissonet Plaza Elementary School in Metairie. The International Puppy Day event was a reward for students through the school's positive behavior interventions and supports (PBIS) program.
Bissonet Plaza physical education teacher Susan Kelly discussed how useful pet therapy can be for students.
"Almost all of the dogs are trained on word commands. So if a student does not open his or her mouth and tell the dog what to do, the dog will not do it," Kelly said. "We have children who would never answer out loud or express their feelings, but after just a year's time working with the dogs, they have become some of the most outspoken children in the school."
Kelly works with dogs outside of school and incorporates pet therapy during the holidays.
"The dogs come dressed in their best holiday costume," Kelly said. "Dogs put smiles on everyone's faces and just relax them."