Local authors Walt Handelsman, Chris Champagne and Mike Strecker will talk about and sign their new books at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 27, at the East Bank Regional Library, 4747 W. Napoleon Ave., in Metairie.
Handelsman's "I’m Drawing As Fast As I Can!" is a collection of his editorial cartoons from the past five years satirizing state, national and international events.
Handelsman works at The New Orleans Advocate and is a two-time Pulitzer Prize-winner. His cartoons are nationally syndicated by Tribune Content Agency in Chicago to over 200 newspapers around the country and internationally. He has been a featured guest on CNN, The NewsHour and ABC’s “Nightline.”
Champagne's "Secrets of New Orleans" describes countless off-beat experiences found in the Crescent City: houses built to resemble riverboats, a back alley that serves as a portal of the voodoo afterworld, a house made of 1,200 glass ashtrays, the forgotten Lee Harvey Oswald Commemorative Plate, the largest religious work of art on canvas in the world and more.
Champagne is a writer, performer, poet, comedian, political satirist, radio show host and columnist who has performed on stages throughout the Greater New Orleans area. He was voted one of 144 New Orleans Characters in 2012 and best comedian in New Orleans in 2013 and 2014. Champagne is the author of the poetry book "Roach Opera" and "The Yat Dictionary," a book on the dialect spoken by many native Orleanians.
Strecker's "Jokes for Crescent City Kids" includes more than 600 jokes as well as advice for children about delivery of punch lines. It also includes a “Who Dat” glossary of local terms and their pronunciations.
Strecker has performed at comedy clubs nationwide, including The Improv in Los Angeles, HA! Comedy Club in New York and the House of Blues in New Orleans, where he was billed as one of the top acts of the New Orleans Comedy Festival. Everyday events such as going to the grocery store, buying a car or trying to make a relationship work all provide the basis for Strecker’s humor.
WHITE ALBUM: Bruce Spizer, an internationally recognized authority on the Beatles, will discuss the 50th anniversary of The White Album at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 28, at the East Bank Regional Library, 4747 West Napoleon Ave., Metairie.
The White Album was the ninth studio album by the Beatles. Released on Nov. 22, 1968, the double album was all white and featured no text or graphics on the exterior, though "The Beatles" was embossed on one side. Most of the songs on the album were written in March and April 1968 while the members of the band were on a transcendental meditation retreat in Rishikesh, India.
COMPUTER CLASSES: Basic computer classes take place through the month at the East Bank Regional Library, 4747 W. Napoleon Ave., Metairie. Patrons should register on the library’s website.
- 2-4 p.m. Nov. 26, Email Essentials
- 6-8 p.m. Nov. 26, Basic Computer Skills
- 10 a.m. to noon Nov. 27, Introduction to Microsoft Excel 1
- 2-4 p.m. Nov. 27, Introduction to Microsoft Word 2
- 2-4 p.m. Nov. 28, Introduction to Microsoft PowerPoint 1
All programs at the library are free and open to the public. For information about programs at the 16 branches of the Jefferson Parish Library, visit jplibrary.net or friend the library’s Facebook page for daily programming updates.