Local authors Bryan Camp, Patty Friedmann, Bernice McFadden and Kent Wascom will discuss their latest books at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 27, at the East Bank Regional Library, 4747 W. Napoleon Ave., in Metairie.
This event is co-sponsored by the Tennessee Williams/New Orleans Literary Festival.
In "The City of Lost Fortunes" by Camp, post-Hurricane Katrina New Orleans is haunted by its history and by the hurricane’s destruction, hoping to survive the rebuilding of its present long enough to ensure that it has a future. Street magician Jude Dubuisson is likewise burdened by his past and by the consequences of the storm because he has a secret: the magical ability to find lost things, a gift passed down to him by the father he has never known.
Over the course of her novel-writing career, Friedmann also has written short stories that resonate with her darkly comic voice. This collection, "Where Do They All Come From?" offers the best — some old, some new, some before Katrina, a few written after she unscrambled her mind from not evacuating for the storm. All deal, in one way or another, with the weighty loneliness of urban living.
In McFadden's "Praise Song for the Butterflies," 9-year-old Abeo Kata lives a privileged life in West Africa. But when things take a turn for the worse, Abeo's father leaves her at a religious shrine, hoping that the sacrifice of his daughter will atone for the crimes of his ancestors. Unspeakable acts befall Abeo for the 15 years she is held in the shrine. When she is finally rescued, broken and battered, she must struggle to learn to trust and love again.
Wascom's "The New Inheritors" is set in 1914, with the world on the brink of war. Isaac, a nature-loving artist, meets Kemper, a defiant heiress caught in the rivalry between her brothers. The older one is hiding a terrible secret, and the younger possesses a capacity for violence that frightens even his own brutal family. Together, Isaac and Kemper build a refuge on the Gulf Coast. But their paradise is short-lived.
Other events:
GENEALOGY: Christina Bryant will lead a genealogy session on “Introduction to Property Search Resources” at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 3, at the East Bank Regional Library, 4747 W. Napoleon Ave., Metairie.
Bryant is a certified archivist and has worked as the head of the Louisiana Division/City Archives and Special Collection at the New Orleans Public Library since 2015. She previously worked on Hurricane Katrina recovery projects and as an archivist at the Notarial Archives before joining the staff at the Louisiana Division/City Archives in 2013.
She manages a collection that dates back to 1769 and whose contents are housed across three floors of the New Orleans Main Library.
SUSAN LARSON TALK: Susan Larson, host of WWNO’s "The Reading Life," will discuss 300 Years of Literature in New Orleans and The Tricentennial Reading List at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 26, at the East Bank Regional Library, 4747 W. Napoleon Ave., Metairie.
Larson’s appearance occurs in conjunction with the regularly scheduled meeting of The Friends of the Jefferson Public Library. In the Tricentennial Reading List, Larson talks with local authors and readers about their favorite books from 300 years of New Orleans literature. The list will comprise the “top 300” books from multiple genres — fiction to food, murder mysteries to music. Larson also is the author of "The Booklover's Guide to New Orleans."
SCIFI: The SciFi and Fantasy Club at the Old Metairie Library will discuss Ira Levin’s "This Perfect Day" at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 26, at the Old Metairie Library, 2350 Metairie Road.
"This Perfect Day" is a dystopian novel set in a seemingly perfect global society. Uniformity is the defining feature. The world is ruled by a central computer called UniComp, which has been programmed to keep every single human in check.
PHOTO EXHIBIT: For more than 30 years, photographer Mary Kucera has been documenting Holt Cemetery near Delgado Community College. Now, her photographs are on display at the East Bank Regional Library, 4747 W. Napoleon Ave., Metairie, through October.
Kucera says that a walk among the grave markers reveals Holt to be a unique place of final rest. “The tributes to the dead are tender and personal. Participation of the family members in the deceased’s final send-off is quite evident. Toys, photographs and other items are often left inside the copings or close to the headstones. Some markers are hand-made. Birthdays and holidays are also remembered.”
All programs at the library are free and open to the public. For information about programs at the 16 branches of the Jefferson Parish Library, visit jplibrary.net or friend the library’s Facebook page for daily programming updates.