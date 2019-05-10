The River Ridge Bromeliad Society will hold its 37th annual show and sale this weekend, and there might be a lot for plant lovers to learn.
The show, at Clearview Mall, 4436 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie, will feature dozens of bromeliads with experts on hand to answer questions. Hours are 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday; 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday; and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.
“Generally, people only think about bromeliads relative to those that they may see decorating malls or hotels, and these certainly are a great use of bromeliads,” said Nancy Lazarre, a nine-year society member who handles communications and administrative duties.
“But people might be surprised to know that two plants that they are well acquainted with — the pineapple and Spanish moss — are both bromeliads.
“Spanish moss is an epiphyte, meaning that it grows on other plants but is not parasitic. It does not take nutrients from the host plant. And pineapples are terrestrial, which means that they are grown in the ground. So bromeliads are either epiphytic or terrestrial.”
The River Ridge Bromeliad Society, a member of the Bromeliad Society International, was organized in 1977 to provide information and share an interest in the many different species of bromeliads.
Lazarre said the group has about 28 members and meets the first Thursday of each month at Journey Christian Church, 3828 Leila Place, Old Jefferson. Yearly club dues are $10, or $15 for couples.
For those interested in bromeliads, Lazarre has some advice.
“You can certainly look up information on the internet to assist with growing bromeliads,” Lazarre said. “But the best way to learn is to come to a meeting and learn from others who have years of experience. There is so much to learn, from the very basics of growing bromeliads to the more advanced activities of hybridizing and learning to grow bromeliads from seedlings.”
For more information, call (504) 495-0371.
Hazardous material collection
Jefferson Parish’s Department of Environmental Affairs will collect household hazardous materials from Jefferson Parish residents from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday in the parking lot of the Joseph S. Yenni Building, 1221 Elmwood Park Blvd., Harahan.
Items to be accepted includes these and more:
Thermometers, latex coatings, oil paint, varnishes, wood preservers in original containers, pesticides, herbicides, fertilizers, bug sprays, cleaning solvents, disinfectants, pool chemicals, fluorescent and neon light bulbs and tubes, rifle and pistol cartridges, shotgun shells, fireworks, fire extinguishers, computers, LCD monitors, printers, radios, camcorders, VCRs, CD players, DVD players, MP3 players, power tools, motor oil, antifreeze, gasoline, automotive fluids and car batteries.
For more information, call (504) 731-4612.