Gwen Kelley, a librarian who specializes in genealogy and local history, will lead a seminar on vital records for family researchers at 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 20, at the East Bank Regional Library, 4747 W. Napoleon Ave., in Metairie.
Kelley said vital records most commonly refer to birth and death certificates, marriage licenses, divorce decrees and wills. These records are created by local authorities, with exceptions for events overseas, in the military, or in the District of Columbia.
Records of marriages were generally the first vital records kept in a locality. In most states, counties or towns began recording marriages as soon as the locales were established. Whether the ceremony was performed by a civil or a church authority, local laws required the marriage to be recorded in civil records.
Kelley also will lead a seminar that focuses on the importance of newspapers and obituaries for family researchers at 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 27, at the East Bank Regional Library.
SOCIAL SECURITY SEMINAR: Maria Alvarez, public affairs specialist with the Social Security Administration, and Molly Prokop, counselor with the Jefferson Council on Aging, will present Social Security and Medicare information at 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 20, at the East Bank Regional Library, 4747 W. Napoleon Ave., Metairie. Alvarez will explain eligibility criteria, preparing for retirement and more. Prokop will discuss the basics of Medicare parts A, B, C and D as well as all choices available, where to find them and what will they cost.
RÉSUMÉ WRITING: Jessica Rareshide, a career coach and former corporate recruiter, will present a résumé review session at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, March 21. Rareshide will review as many as 10 résumés and make recommendations on any changes to improve them. Those who would like to have their résumés reviewed should arrive and sign up no later than 6:15 p.m. Participants should bring two copies. Only 10 résumés will be reviewed. Participants will be asked questions specific to their experience and targeted position.
BIG BAND: The Crescent City Big Band performs music from the Big Band era to tunes from the present at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 21, at the East Bank Regional Library, 4747 W. Napoleon Ave., Metairie.
MASTER GARDENER: Jordan Bantuelle will present "The Ecology of Gardening — Creating an Edible Ecosystem" at 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 25, at the East Bank Regional Library, 4747 W. Napoleon Ave., Metairie. He will deliver a wide-ranging talk on edible and native plant-growing that will touch on soil science, insect biology, the ecology of weeds, plant chemistry and much more.
SCI-FI AND FANTASY: The Old Metairie Scifi and Fantasy Discussion Group will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 26, at the River Ridge Library while the Old Metairie Library undergoes renovation. The group will discuss "The Rise and Fall of D.O.D.O.: A Novel," by authors Neal Stephenson and Nicole Galland. The near-future thriller combines history, science, magic, mystery, intrigue and adventure that questions the foundations of the modern world.
FLAG WAVERS: The Sansepolcro Flag-Wavers, a group of drummers, trumpeters and flag-wavers from the Tuscan region of Italy will perform at 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 27, at the East Bank Regional Library, 4747 W. Napoleon Ave., Metairie. The performance, held outside the front doors of the library, is free.