The Jefferson Parish Public School System is providing free ESL classes for adults from 9 a.m. to noon Monday through Thursday at the East Bank Regional Library, 4747 W. Napoleon Ave., Metairie.
ESL stands for English as a Second Language. The class is designed to educate students who are not native English speakers. The goals of the class are to improve students’ English reading, writing, speaking and listening skills, and to introduce them to American culture with an emphasis on New Orleans.
Classes are taught by certified ESL teachers.
For more information, call (504) 889-8143, or email wcsmith@jplibrary.net.
CLASSICAL MUSIC: A new classical music quintet, Dubloon 5, will perform at 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 26, at the East Bank Regional Library, 4747 W. Napoleon Ave., Metairie.
MENTORING PROGRAM: Girlz2success meets at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, June 27, at the Jane O’Brien Chatelain West Bank Regional Library, 2751 Manhattan Blvd., Harvey. The program offers one-on-one mentoring, group sessions/outings, job/college prep, reading programs, community outreach and more.
HAM RADIO: The Crescent City Amateur Radio Group will hold a four-hour Amateur Radio Technician course beginning at 9 a.m. Saturday, June 29, at the Rosedale Library, 4036 Jefferson Highway, Jefferson.
SUMMER READING: The high-energy Didgeridoo Down Under, an educational summer reading program, takes place at 10:30 a.m. Monday, July 1, at the East Bank Regional Library, 4747 W. Napoleon Ave., Metairie, and at 2:30 p.m. Monday, July 1, at the Jane O’Brien Chatelain West Bank Regional Library, 2751 Manhattan Blvd., Harvey. The Australia-themed show combines music, culture, puppetry, comedy, character building, storytelling and audience participation. Registration is required for groups of five or more. Call the Children’s Department at (504) 364-3664 to register.
COMPUTER HELP: The Krewe de Tech meets at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 2, at the East Bank Regional Library, 4747 W. Napoleon Ave., Metairie. Members will provide personal help for people with their smartphones, laptops, tablets or other devices. Library cardholders should bring their devices.