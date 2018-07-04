The annual Feed the Multitudes celebration is from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, July 4, at Victory Fellowship, 5708 Airline Drive, Metairie.
The free event includes jambalaya, barbecue chicken, hot dogs, desserts, sno-balls and more, along with games for children including a waterslide, face painting, balloon sculptures and an inflatable.
Victory Fellowship's ministry also provides haircuts and manicures, and shoes will be given to those in need.
Entertainment will feature musicians from throughout the community as well as the Victory Fellowship Band.
Depression glass show
The Crescent City Depression Glass Club will host the National Depression Glass Association’s 44th annual show and sale from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Pontchartrain Center, 4545 Williams Blvd., Kenner.
More than 20 local and national dealers will be on hand with Depression glass and other kinds of vintage, decorative and collectible American glass on display and for sale. There also will be educational seminars both days of the event, an array of displays from individual collections and both a silent and live auction.
Admission is $8 for both days.
For information, contact Keely Stockman at (504) 444-7486 or Jane Stacy at (504) 858-5986, or go to www.crescentcityglass.org or www.ndga.net.
Beer Fest is Saturday
The West Bank Beer Fest, featuring craft beer samples from breweries around the metropolitan area, will be held from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, July 7, at NOLA Motorsports Park, 11075 Nicolle Blvd., Avondale.
The festival will feature shuttles to and from four locations: The Rivershack, 714 First St., Gretna; Walk On's in the Clearview Shopping Center, 4436 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie; the valet circle area at Harrah’s Casino, 8 Canal St., New Orleans; and Barley Oak, 2101 Lakeshore Drive, Mandeville.
Before the beer tasting begins, NOLA Motorsports Park’s year-round supercar driving program will be giving festival attendees the chance to drive a Ferrari, Lamborghini or Porsche on the track, or to ride along with a professional driving instructor.
General admission tickets, $40, include unlimited pours from the breweries, raffles for driving and riding experiences at the park, kart track demos and live music.
For more information, go to www.nolamotor.com.