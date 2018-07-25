Carolyn Kolb, a local historian, journalist and educator, will discuss “The History of Hurricanes” at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 1, at the East Bank Regional Library, 4747 W. Napoleon Ave., Metairie.
Hurricanes have been a part of New Orleans history since the city was settled by the French in the early 18th century.
Even before Hurricane Katrina, the Federal Emergency Management Agency listed a hurricane strike in New Orleans as one of the direst threats to the nation, on par with a large California earthquake or a terrorist attack on New York City. New Orleans history offers its own perspective, including the four most destructive storms of the 20th century: the Hurricane of 1947, Betsy, Camille and Georges.
Kolb will discuss some of the many hurricanes that have struck the area as well as their legacies.
Kolb graduated from Newcomb College of Tulane University with a bachelor’s degree in English. She earned a master of art degree in history and a doctoral degree in Urban Studies/Urban History from the University of New Orleans. She teaches Louisiana history at the School of Continuing Studies at Tulane University, has written several guidebooks to the city, and is a columnist for New Orleans Magazine.
COMPUTER CLASSES: Several computer classes that focus on basic skills as well as job hunting will be offered at the East Bank Regional Library, 4747 W. Napoleon Ave., Metairie. They are:
- Email Essentials: 10 a.m. to noon, Wednesday, July 25.
- Introduction to Microsoft PowerPoint: 10 a.m. to noon, Thursday, July 26.
- Introduction to Microsoft Word 2: 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., Thursday, July 26.
- Tech Savvy Job Hunting: 10 a.m. to noon, Monday, July 30.
- Basic Computer Skills: 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., Monday, July 30.
- Acing the Interview: 10 a.m. to noone, Tuesday, July 31.
- Introduction to Microsoft Excel 2: 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday, July 31.
Patrons should register for classes on the library’s website, www.jplibrary.net.
NUTRITION PROGRAM: Karen Marie Jones, nutrition agent with the Jefferson Parish office of the LSU AgCenter, will demonstrate how to make salmon salad from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, July 25, at the River Ridge Library, 8825 Jefferson Highway. She will also give a presentation titled “Vary Your Protein and Portion Sizes.”