It’s been three decades since the late Antoinette “Toni” Ancona founded the St. Jude Society at St. Mary Magdalen Parish in Metairie, one of five such groups she established in her lifetime.
“By 1989, my mom had already established four other St. Jude organizations in New Orleans, Kenner, one in Arizona and one in Alabama,” said Judy Serio, Ancona’s daughter and the current president of the St. Jude Society.
“Soon she was looking to start a group in Metairie with the objective to raise money to help the poor and needy. The goal was also to spread devotion to St. Jude and make it possible for people to attend a St. Jude nine-day novena in Metairie for those who were unable to get to New Orleans."
She co-founded the Metairie group with the Rev. Earl LaRose, then pastor of St. Mary Magdalen, and Ancona was an active member until the day she died in 2016, Serio said.
The annual nine-day novena to St. Jude, held twice a year in June and October, begins Monday, June 3, and concludes on Tuesday, June 11, at St. Mary Magdalen, 6425 W. Metairie Ave., Metairie.
The schedule is:
- Monday through Friday — 12:15 p.m. novena only; 6 p.m. Mass and novena.
- Saturday — 12:15 p.m. novena only; 4 p.m. Mass and novena.
- Sunday — 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. Mass and novena.
The Rev. Quinten Moody, pastor of St. Jerome Church in Kenner, will lead the novena.
Today, the St. Jude Society has more than 200 members who meet at 7 p.m. on the fourth Wednesday of every month in the chapel of St. Mary Magdalen. The church grounds include a shrine to St. Jude and a prayer garden.
“Even after 30 years, the group has not deviated from the original mission to spread devotion to St. Jude and to help the needy,” Serio said. “We ... also purchase two bulletproof vests every year for a local police agency, and we visit the VA Hospital in Reserve and give them parties for Easter, Christmas and Fourth. And we are always there to do what we can for St. Mary Magdalen Church and School with any endeavor.”
Revenue for the group comes from donations from the two novenas, a day of adoration during Holy Week as well as candle sales and raffles.
“My mother is smiling from heaven as we speak,” Serio said. “She knew what was going on with this group until her death, so it has not been that long ago that she was able to see for herself all of the accomplishments of the St. Jude Society.
“She truly did a remarkable thing by having the passion and the nerve to walk into St. Mary Magdalen Parish and because of their generosity, my mother was able to establish a group that would help her with the goals she had in mind. And my goal is to help keep her dream alive.”
Order of St. Louis award
Local residents who have given their time to the Catholic Church throughout the Archdiocese of New Orleans have been awarded the Order of St. Louis IX Medallion.
Archbishop Gregory Aymond presented 250 men and women with the award on May 19 at St. Joseph’s Church in New Orleans. Established in 1975, the award honors individuals who have volunteered their time to the church. More than 10,000 men and women have received the medallion in previous years.
This year’s recipients from Jefferson Parish are:
WEST BANK — Avondale: Lorenso Tran Van Kich, Maria Nguyen Thi Phan and Cuong D. Nguyen.
Bridge City: Romin Romero.
Gretna: Melvin Arnold, Nicole Arnold, Sandra Bozant, David Harvey, Casey Harvey and Peggy Nell Foley.
Lafitte: Paul Bailey, Richard Powajbo and Kathy Powajbo.
Marrero: Louis Liljeberg, Katie Liljeberg, Giuse Dang Quang Minh, Russell Bolotte, Edna Bolotte, Arthur Schloegel, Talise Schloegel, Keith St. Pierre, David Keller, Andrell Washington-Edwards, Rodney Whitney, Francis Roussell and Betty Roussell.
Terrytown: Clare Rice, David Lichtenstein, Ann Lichtenstein, Jose Mario Moncado and Geraldine Moncado.
Waggaman: Harold Whitney Jr. and Mathilda Whitney.
Westwego: Monica Robichaux.
EAST BANK — Harahan: Mary Jo Arcement and Barbara Serrone.
Old Jefferson: Donna Sorensen and Russell Chiro.
Kenner: Doug Kuylen, Juliette Kuylen, Angela Gorman, Helen Boyer, Andrew Petty, Lorraine Caruso and Irma Lopez.
Metairie: Maria Mora, Edward O’Rourke, Kathleen O’Rourke, Marlene L. Donovan, Michael Cruppi, Janet Cruppi, Marilyn Heap, Ed Elam, Bryan French, Diane French, Constance Casente, Preston Cifreo, Gloria Cifreo, Donald Garvey, Marge Garvey, Sheryl Brown, Marcelino Garcia, Ruth Garcia, Vance Ott, Jeanne Ott, Judith Gutierrez, Raymond Munna, Valerie Munna, Elaine Hinojosa, Matt Tarifa, Carol Pritchard, Wayne Wetzel, Kevin Benner, Regina Benner, Ralph Thomas, Maria Steen, Mandy Chocheles and Albert Klotz.
River Ridge: Carl Rhode, Petrea Rhode and Kenneth Demarest.