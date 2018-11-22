As Kelly Apetrei prepares to stage the 30th anniversary of Ballet Apetrei’s "Nutcracker," the artistic director can easily remember her company’s first performance in December 1989.
“I was nine months pregnant with my second son,” she said. “And I had him the day after 'The Nutcracker.' ”
In the past 30 years, she said, “thousands of girls” have come through, with many of those experiencing the magic of "The Nutcracker."
“It’s kind of overwhelming,” she said.
This year’s anniversary performances have Apetrei excited for a number of reasons. One of them is Lindsey Fitzmorris Salvadalena, who basically grew up at Apetrei Dancecenter in Mandeville and will dance the role of the Sugar Plum Fairy Nov. 30 and Dec. 1-2 at the theater at Mandeville High School.
“Lindsey went to see 'The Nutcracker' when she was 6 years old and told her mother, ‘I’m going to do that,’” Apetrei said.
And Salvadalena has done just what she said she would do, performing nearly every role in the Ballet Apetrei "Nutcracker," taking ballet at the New Orleans Center for the Creative Arts, dancing professionally in New York and now working as artistic director at Bay Area Ballet Conservatory in California.
“I became so obsessed from the get-go,” Salvadalena said. “I had a lot of challenges. I had to work at a lot of things, but I pushed through to make it happen. You have to be persistent.”
Coming back to Mandeville to perform the role of the Sugar Plum Fairy is meaningful, she said.
“I’m making sort of a transition, shifting focus (from dancing) to dance education,” she said, noting that she is raising a toddler, Fiona, who is 16 months old.
“This is a sweet way to close one chapter” of life, she said, returning to dance where she started.
Apetrei Dancecenter was “a home away from home,” Salvadalena said. “It’s my pleasure to come back and celebrate the 30th anniversary.”
Donovan Davis will be another treat for those in attendance. Davis is a New Orleans native who will perform the role of the Nutcracker, as well as the Cavalier. He began his training with the New Orleans Ballet Association in partnership with the New Orleans Recreation Department, and is a company artist with the Marigny Opera Ballet.
Davis has choreographed a new battle scene for the anniversary performances.
”He is a great treasure for our company,” Apetrei said.
Howard Merlin of the Boston Ballet is the third guest artist for the 30th anniversary show. Merlin, who will portray Clara’s uncle, Herr Drosselmeyer, is the costume shop and footwear coordinator for Boston Ballet.
”I met Howard when I was 20 years old,” Apetrei said. “He is beyond amazing.”
As she prepares for this anniversary, Apetrei said, she realizes that every year has brought special memories. But she said she will always remember the first time she staged the show as the sole artistic director, five years ago.
“At the end of the show, all four of my sons came out with flowers,” she said. “I’ll never forget that moment in time. All of my dancers, my sons and 500 people. I brought these people together.”
Lest she seem to be patting herself on the back, she said, she sees her work in dance as helping others bring out their best.
“Everyone can contribute to making this world a better place,” she said. “That has always been my passion.”
Apetrei will bring her passion for dance to life again. Shows will be held nightly at 7 p.m., and a fourth performance for area school children will be held on Nov. 30.
Members of the Ballet Apetrei Company who will dance alongside the guest artists include Ellen Breaux and Emily Farrow as the Snow Queen.
Tickets, on sale at Pineapple Gallery in Mandeville, range in price from $10-$35. For more information, call the Ballet Apetrei studio at (985) 624-3622.