Lacking proper legal identification can not only keep someone from voting, but it also an impede their ability to obtain a job, housing, health care, education and more.
That's the problem for more than 21 million Americans, according to the nonprofit Project ID.
“It is life critical,” said Ann Kungel of Covington, who sees many people who do not have this proof of identity.
As a volunteer with the Society of St. Vincent de Paul and the steering committee for Louisiana Prisoners Re-entry Initiative, she often meets people who lack documents needed to obtain a legal ID. These include a certified or original birth certificate and Social Security card.
“It’s hard to get an ID if you need a birth certificate and don’t have a way to go get it or pay for it,” she said.
That’s why she’s excited that Project ID is forming a St. Tammany chapter to help people overcome the challenges associated with obtaining an ID.
Project ID will pay the costs and provide transportation to and from the Department of Motor Vehicles. All work is managed by a local chapter leader under the direction of the state director.
A training program for people who would like to volunteer with Project ID will be held from 12:45 p.m. to 2:45 p.m. Saturday at the St. Tammany Parish Library Slidell Branch, 555 Robert Blvd. Volunteers need their own laptop or tablet and charger with Wi-Fi at the session.
Project ID state Director Candice Battiste, a graduate of Louisiana State University and the Southern University Law Center, will conduct the training session and answer questions about the project, which has expanded to 10 states. Chapters have formed in the Shreveport-Bossier area and New Orleans, Metairie, Kenner and Destrehan.
Those interested in volunteering will need reliable transportation and be able to donate an hour or more each week. They also will need to know how to use Google Drive, Gmail and Slack and be willing to learn the needed technology to obtain an ID.
Volunteers will be trained to work with partner organizations in the local area. Some of the groups the project hopes to reach are the homeless, veterans, low-income residents, domestic violence survivors, students and those who have been formerly incarcerated.
Volunteers will also help those who obtain their IDs register to vote and become informed of election procedures and schedules, and provide transportation to the polls, if needed.
Kugel hopes groups that assist groups who may need an ID, will send a representative to the training.
To find out more, and to request a Volunteer Interest Survey, contact Battiste at candice@spreadthevote.org or sign up at www.projectid.org/volunteer.
If you need an ID, visit www.spreadthevote.org/louisiana.