APRIL 15
Cearrah Harris: 21, 612 E. Second St., Picayune, Miss., illegal possession of stolen things $5,000 to less than $25,000, possession of Schedule I drug, driving under suspension.
Dawn Yunker: 52, 610 Joseph St., Slidell, contempt of court.
Nicholas Berkman: 38, 61255 Spring Lake Drive, Lacombe, two counts of failure to honor written promise to appear.
Michael McDonald: 24, 602 Ardesia Ally, Covington, DWI first offense.
Cal Broussard: 55, 300 Steele Road, Slidell, failure to register and notify as a sex offender, indecent behavior with a juvenile.
Bobby Jones: 22, 808 E. Louisiana Ave., Hammond, attempted first degree murder.
Anthony Bailey: 42, 8515 Chon St., New Orleans, illegal possession of stolen things, aggravated flight from officer, possession of a firearm by convicted felon.
Brandon Thibodaux: 33, 70530 Archie Singletary, Pearl River, simple burglary, creation or operation of a clandestine lab for CDS.
Brian Dartus: 35, 132 Penwood Loop, Covington, pornography involving juveniles.
Brandon Wise: 27, 1108 Blackburn, Hammond, possession of Schedule I drugs, possession of Schedule II drugs, failure to honor written promise to appear.
Rodriguez Orellana: 23, 709 Deluna Place, Panama City Beach, Fla., fugitive, maximum speed limit, driver must be licensed.
Darnell Newman: 44, 7821 W. Laverne St., New Orleans, fugitive, resisting an officer, no safety belts, driving under suspension.
Jeremy Pichon: 32, 217 Sarah Lane, Slidell, housed for court.
David Pitman: 48, 320 Linwood Drive, Laplace, housed for marshal.
Calvin Martin: 32, 28461 Patterson Road, Franklinton, probation violation.
Joshua Ingram: 33, 83303 Hay Hollow Road, Folsom, probation violation.
Mark Strecker: 35, 58354 Gwin Road, Slidell, possession of Schedule I drug, illegal use of CDS in presence of persons under 17 years of age.
Dante Cooper: 24, 6165 East Lamarr, Bay St. Louis, Miss., two counts of second-degree battery, two counts of aggravated assault with firearm, simple criminal damage to property $1,000 to under $50,000.
Donald Rogers: 48, 1305 Coffee St., Mandeville, contempt of court, two counts of surrender of defendant/bondsman off bond.
Santonio Lloyd: 30, 18609 Greenwell Springs Road, Baton Rouge, domestic abuse battery/strangulation.
Amy Barnes: 31, 61343 La. 1091, Slidell, failure to honor written promise to appear.
Daniel Berger: 33, 822 W. 14th Ave., Covington, domestic abuse battery/strangulation.
Shelby Strahan: 27, 42061 Gardens Blvd., Hammond, fugitive, contempt of court.
Belinda Johnson: 45, 69340 16th Section Road, Pearl River, fugitive, parole violation, failure to honor written promise to appear.
David Berges: 58, 110 Canulette Road, Slidell, contempt of court.
Michelle Meiners: 39, 74408 Wilkinson Road, Covington, simple battery.
Aron Galiano: 30, 37341 Jack Crawford Road, Pearl River, possession of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule I drug.
Dillon Jefferson: 22, 36077 Curtis Singletary Road, Pearl River, possession with intent to distribute Schedule I CDS, possession of drug paraphernalia, illegal carrying of weapon during crime of violence, transactions involving proceeds from drug offenses.
APRIL 16
Leonard Harvey: 27, 3031 Golden Drive, Slidell, drug court sanction.
Timothy Oliver: 32, 3034 Effie St., Slidell, drug court sanction, contempt of court.
Simon Batiste: 32, 72486 Plantation St., Covington, drug court sanction.
Samantha Margiotta: 29, 302 Mariners Blvd., Mandeville, DWI second offense, establishing speed zones, improper lane use.
Raymond Williams: 55, 8103 Spartan Ave., Slidell, three counts of theft between $5,000 and $25,000.
John Gilbert: 34, 20998 Camelia Drive, Slidell, fugitive.
Megan German: 28, 4238 Tupelo Drive, Slidell, housed for court.
Donovan Krieger: 28, 1433 Hickory Ave., Harahan, parole violation, cyberstalking.
Zachary Bland: 23, 28322 Glen Guy, Mount Hermon, probation violation.
Nicole Middleton: 23, 108 Timbers Drive, Slidell, probation violation.
Jessie Reavis: 40, 509 Fifth St., Pearl River, contempt of court.
Dakota Cyprian: 25, 84057 La. 25, Folsom, attempted, aggravated burglary, battery, two counts of resisting a police officer with force of violence.
Jorge Granados: 22, Wood Land Oaks, Austin, fugitive.
Sabrina Edgecombe: 36, 16321 North Mill, Lacombe, domestic abuse battery/child endangerment, resisting an officer.
Jerome Kieffer: 25, 1502 N. Dorgenois St., New Orleans, housed for marshal.
Michael Sorina: 40, 109 Santa Cruz, Slidell, housed for marshal.
Roland Chambers: 50, 152 E. Bayou Court, Houma, housed for marshal.
Acia Gray: 32, 1019 11th St., Gretna, housed for marshal.
George Johnson: 57, 1411 S. Roman St., New Orleans, housed for marshal.
Jared Nevis: 25, 1701 Midland Drive, Thibodeaux, housed for marshal.
Tony Lam: 42, 4025 N. Indigo Drive, Harvey, housed for marshal.
APRIL 17
Blade Karcher: 24, 73237 Mashie St., Abita Springs, improper lane use, no driver’s license on person.
Murray Brown: 1023 Hope Lane, Covington, failure to honor written promise to appear.
Deion Avril: 24, 1484 Seagull Drive, Palm Harbor, Fla., possession with intent to distribute Schedule I CDS, following too close, improper turn.
Chad Montz: 40, 2025 Teal St., Slidell, speeding in a school zone, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule II drug, resisting an officer.
James Boston: 42, 60541 Parkline Blvd., Slidell, probation violation, fugitive.
Paige Souza: 26, 808 Covington Point Drive, Covington, probation violation, two counts of possession of Schedule II drug, three counts of possession of Schedule IV drug, possession of drug paraphernalia, illegal use of CDS in presence of persons under 17 years of age.
Holly Hodgson: 48, 37352 Howard Oberry Road, Pearl River, two counts of criminal trespass, two counts of theft under $1,000.
Steven Vaughn: 43, 212 Putter’s Lane, Slidell, domestic abuse battery/strangulation, domestic abuse battery aggravated assault, violation of protection order, self-mutilation by prisoner.
Brandon Corse: 43, 30489 Driftwood Lane, Bush, fugitive.
Damon Brown: 48, 5703 Wickford Lane, Pensacola, Fla., battery of emergency room personnel, emergency services, possession of Schedule II drug, taking contraband to state-owned hospitals unlawfully.
Paul Brown: 49, 583 County Road, Shbuta, Miss., failure to honor written promise to appear, fugitive.
Dustin Smith: 38, 40071 N. Rateau Road, Ponchatoula, fugitive, driving under suspension, simple burglary.
Enrique Pacheco-Ayuso: 27, 2767 Sgt. Alfred Drive, Slidell, home invasion, attempted simple kidnapping, illegal carrying of weapon during crime of violence, possession of Schedule I drug, possession of Schedule II drug.
Juan Zavala: 24, 30166 Monica St., Lacombe, illegal carrying of weapon during crime of violence, possession of Schedule II drug.
Josad Gomez-Bonilla: 19, Pontchartrain St., Lacombe, illegal carrying of weapon during crime of violence, possession of Schedule I drug, possession of Schedule II drug.
Juan Santiago: 28, 2921 Roosevelt Blvd., Kenner, contempt of court.
Ronald Alexius: 31, 765 Pine Tree St., Slidell, contempt of court.
Jason Kennedy: 23, 67164 Chris Kennedy Road, Pearl River, simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling, taking contraband to and from a penal institution.
Antonio Valdez: 27, 37594 Desoto St., Slidell, possession with intent to distribute Schedule II CDS, possession with intent to distribute Schedule I CDS, distribution of Schedule I CDS, possession of Schedule IV drug, possession of Schedule I drug, possession of a firearm by convicted felon, illegal carrying of weapon during crime of violence, obstruction of justice, resisting an officer, transactions involving proceeds from drug offenses, unlawful use of body armor.
Antoine Thompson: 44, 632 1st St., New Orleans, housed for marshal.
APRIL 18
Shane Philmon: 33, 42 Cutter Place, Abita Springs, drug court sanction.
Jacob Foreman: 25, 783 Koshmire Ave., Slidell, drug court sanction.
Dawn Davis: 39, 641 Bon Temps Roule, Mandeville, child endangerment/DWI with persons 12 years of age or under.
Casey Collins: 36, 115 Jefferson Heights, Jefferson, housed for court.
Joshua Williams: 28, 670 N. 1st St., Ponchatoula, housed for court, contempt of court.
Shane Chatelain: 39, 808 Covington Point Drive, Covington, parole violation, three counts of possession of Schedule II drug, possession of Schedule III CDS, three counts of possession of Schedule IV drug, possession of drug paraphernalia, illegal use of CDS in presence of persons under 17 years of age.
Leslie Russell: 49, 181 Grande Maison Blvd., Mandeville, two counts of possession of Schedule II drugs, improper lane use, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Ronald Rinn: 51, 71330 Finn Road, Abita Springs, domestic abuse battery, resisting an officer.
Ralph Schultheis: 61, 65324 La. 41, Pearl River, DWI first offense, license plate must be illuminated.
Izzy Love: 35, 4 Village Court, Welland, Canada, stalking, simple battery.
Ricky Chisum: 30, 15 Division St., Picayune, Miss., unauthorized use of motor vehicle, fugitive.
Phillip Elliott: 51, 14464 Lake Tahoe Drive, Covington, stalking.
Ashlyn George: 27, 206 Venus Road, Slidell, resisting an officer, possession of marijuana third offense, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Michael Dicket: 42, 701 Rue Verand, Slidell, possession of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids, resisting an officer, possession of drug paraphernalia.
John Smith: 58, 106 Chasse Place, Mandeville, domestic abuse battery aggravated assault, cruelty to the infirmed, exploitation.
Jeffrey Geno: 23, 2406 Bluff Court, Mandeville, criminal trespass, stalking.
APRIL 19
Adonis Young: 27, 2000 Lakeshore Drive, Slidell, second-degree battery.
Amanda Gatlin: 33, 1210 Kepler, Gretna, fugitive.
Justin Chartier: 34, 1208 Kepler St., Gretna, fugitive.
James Wise: 30, 1818 Blueberry Drive, Bogalusa, possession of firearm or carrying concealed weapon.
Joshua Collum: 37, 2129 Ronner Road, Pak Grove, possession with intent to distribute Schedule III CDS, possession of Schedule I drug.
Alaina Green: 28, 74421 Peg Keller Road, Abita Springs, DWI first offense, license plate must be illuminated, contempt of court.
Kayla West: 25, 215 Tiffany St., Slidell, child desertion, resisting an officer, simple escape.
Darian Sly: 47, 129 Goldenwood Drive, Slidell, careless operation, possession of firearm or carrying concealed weapon.
David Kanavel: 32, 35 Cypress Meadow Loop, Slidell, illegal possession of stolen things less than $1,000, driving under suspension, proper equipment required on vehicles.
John Underwood: 39, 1710 Barrymore St., Slidell, illegal carrying of weapon during crime of violence, possession of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids.
Ford Luscy: 52, 1490 Harbor Drive, Slidell, simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling, simple criminal damage less than $1,000, criminal trespass, violation of protection order, theft under $1,000.
APRIL 20
Neil Buky: 38, 307 Tops L Drive, Mandeville, fugitive, careless operation, driving under suspension, terrorizing.
William Romair: 39, 604 Fairlawn Drive, Terrytown, three counts of fugitive, two counts of failure to honor written promise to appear.
John McGrath: 36, 19463 H Cox Road, Covington, possession of Schedule I drug, possession of Schedule II drug, possession of Schedule III CDS, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Alexis Pons: 45, 320 W. Beach Parkway, Mandeville, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, careless operation.
Emilie Murana: 44, 47046 Chevy Drive, Pearlington, Miss., improper turn, open container in motor vehicle, DWI third offense.
Demarcus McDowell: 30, 72370 Jasmine St., Covington, DWI first offense, driver must be licensed, improper lane use, contempt of court.
Leigh Kohler: 34, 71153 La. 21, Covington, proper equipment required on vehicles, possession of Schedule IV drug, possession of Schedule I drug, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Malik Reimonenq: 22, 62177 Snow St., Big Branch, disturbing the peace by appearing in an intoxicated condition, interfering with a law enforcement ingestion.
Garland Russell: 26, 2906 Monroe St., Mandeville, disturbing the peace by appearing in an intoxicated condition, interfering with a law enforcement ingestion.
Andrew Smith: 37, 1215 Ambrosia, Atlanta, theft (felony), misrepresentation during booking, refusing to provide correct identity.
Daniel Dunn: 42, 589 U.S. 90, Waveland, Miss., fugitive.
Echo Mesa: 28, 58506 Yaupon Drive, Slidell, theft (felony).
Kyle Grant: 28, 58506 Yaupon Drive, Slidell, theft (felony).
Ryan Adams: 36, 1 Summerhaven Court, Madisonville, possession of Schedule II drug, possession of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Darryl Smith: 36, 1715 Lynnwood Drive, Slidell, contempt of court.
Kayla Leary: 30, 37523 Lopez St., Slidell, illegal possession of stolen things.
Robert Weaver: 49, 30310 Erin Drive, Lacombe, DWI first offense, improper lane use.
Carmen Schenck: 45, 1 Summerhaven Court, Madisonville, contempt of court, possession of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids, possession of Schedule II drug, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Kenneth Manton: 55, 83118 Lee Settlement Road, Folsom, aggravated battery.
Jonika Gibson: 31, 425 2nd Ave., Bogalusa, driver must be licensed, establishing speed zones, failure to honor written promise to appear.
Jeremy McCray: 26, 10293 Illinois Jones Road, Hammond, failure to honor written promise to appear, two counts of possession of Schedule I drug, possession of Schedule II drug.
APRIL 21
Douglas Cook: 30, 21190 Harrison Ave., Abita Springs, probation violation.
Gino Gallodoro: 38, 170 Lighthouse Point, Slidell, probation violation.
Torrance Denomes: 40, 223 E. 33rd Ave., Covington, domestic abuse battery/pregnant victim.
Devin Peterson: 25, 842 N. Lee Road, Covington, domestic abuse battery.
Lane Perkins: 41, 17081 East Park Ave., Hammond, DWI second offense, careless operation.
Steven Briggs: 29, 205 S. Skealen Road, Hammond, DWI first offense, reckless operation of a motor vehicle.
Kierra Murphy: 19, 4840 La. 22, Mandeville, possession of Schedule I drug, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Rejean Wright: 20, 2728 Max Drive, Harvey, expired MVI sticker, possession of Schedule I drug, possession of drug paraphernalia, illegal carry of burglary tools.
Erick Prado: 33, 6751 Titian Ave., Baton Rouge, child endangerment penalty enhancement, careless operation, driver must be licensed.
Jon Dorignac: 34, 800 Henry Clay Ave., New Orleans, parole violation.
Alvin Beavers: 38, 1007 S. Rozell Lane, Chandler, Okla., parole violation.
Bridget Weaver: 44, 1009 Clairise Court, Slidell, possession of Schedule I drug, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Christy Oakes: 33, 807 Lake Felicity Court, Slidell, possession of Schedule I drug, possession of drug paraphernalia, fugitive.
Mario Aguirre: 21, 60035 Lacombe Harbor Road, Lacombe, contempt of court, failure to honor written promise to appear.
Scott Phillips: 31, 125 Middlebrook Drive, Slidell, domestic abuse battery, violation of protection order.
Tommy Ridle: 42, 34200 Laurent Road, Slidell, failure to honor written promise to appear, battery of a dating partner.
Desire Martinez: 35, 142 Oak Court, Slidell, monetary instrument abuse, refusing to provide correct identity, resisting an officer.
11 housed for immigration