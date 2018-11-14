Many of the homegrown fruits and vegetables we enjoy rely on bees and other insects for pollination. Master Gardener Jim Bates will teach adults about bees, including their life cycle and how to attract them to the garden, at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Abita Springs Branch Library, 71683 Leveson St.
Bates, of Lacombe, has kept honey bees for 12 years.
For information about this event, call (985) 893-6285.
For information about library programs for all ages, visit http://bit.ly/STPLEvents.
Events for Nov. 14-21
WINDOWS 10 CLASS: Adults will receive an introduction to Windows 10 at 1 p.m. Wednesday at the Madisonville Branch Library, 1123 Main St. For information, call (985) 845-4819.
TEEN BOARD GAMES: Teens can enjoy an afternoon playing games at 4 p.m. Wednesday at the Abita Springs Branch Library, 71683 Leveson St., and at 3:30 p.m. Friday at the Bush Branch Library, 81597 La. 41. For information, call the Abita Springs Branch at (985) 893-6285 or the Bush Branch at (985) 886-3588.
SCRABBLE NIGHT: Adults can meet new friends while strengthening their spelling and vocabulary skills at 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Lacombe Branch Library, 28027 La. 190. For information, call (985) 882-7858.
FLUXX GAME NIGHT: Adults can enjoy the card game with ever-changing rules at 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Slidell Branch Library, 555 Robert Blvd. For information, call (985) 646-6470.
HOLIDAY COOKIE SWAP: Adults can bring two dozen of their most delicious homemade baked holiday treats to share at 11:30 a.m. Thursday at the Lacombe Branch Library, 28027 U.S. 190. For information, call (985) 882-7858.
CHAPTER CHAT BOOK CLUB: The club will discuss “The Tea Girl of Hummingbird Lane” by Lisa See at 2 p.m. Thursday at the Slidell Branch Library, 555 Robert Blvd. For information about the club, call branch manager Sue Ryan at (985) 646-6470.
LYRCA MIDDLE SCHOOL BOOK CLUB: Children age 7 to 11 will discuss the Louisiana Young Reader’s Choice nominees “Wish” by Barbara O’Connor and “My Life in Pictures” by Deborah Zemke at 4:30 p.m. Thursday at the Slidell Branch Library, 555 Robert Blvd. For information about the club, call children’s librarian Jen Martin at (985) 646-6470.
YOGA CLASS: Adults can learn the basics of yoga at 10 a.m. Friday at the South Slidell Branch Library, 3901 Pontchartrain Dr., and at 11:15 a.m. Monday at the Madisonville Branch Library, 1123 Main St. For information, call the South Slidell Branch at (985) 781-0099 or the Madisonville Branch at (985) 845-4819.
TWEEN MOVIE SCREENING: Tweens ages 10 to 14 can enjoy an interactive screening of “Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets” (PG) at noon Tuesday at the South Slidell Branch Library, 3901 Pontchartrain Dr. For information, call (985) 781-0099.