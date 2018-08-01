SLU STUDENT NEWSPAPER: Students working with The Lion's Roar, the student newspaper at Southeastern Louisiana University in Hammond, earned several awards, including three first-place honors, in the 2017 Better Student Newspaper Competition sponsored by the Louisiana Press Association. First-place awards went to:
- Zachary Araki, a Slidell chemistry major, news photo
- Nikisun Shrestha, a Hammond accounting major, sports photo
- Lion's Roar staff, photo package.
Others winning awards were:
- Annie Goodman, second-place single editorial, second-place news photo, third-place feature story
- Sarah Hess, second-place photo
- Rachel Taylor, third-place photo.
SLU EDUCATION: Julie Martin, of Slidell, a student at Southeastern Louisiana University in Hammond, is the recipient of the Dr. Patsy M. Causey Alternative Certification Scholarship. The award is presented twice annually to a student seeking alternative certification in education. Causey served Southeastern for about three decades, holding the positions of director of women’s housing, dean of women, dean of student life, dean of the College of Basic Studies and vice president for student affairs.