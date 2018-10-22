Northlake Christian School has a new club on campus this year called Pura Vida, which means “simple life” in Spanish.
The club’s goal is to make a difference through serving people in their own community. The Pura Vida club started in August and members took part in the group's first service project on Oct. 13 when they helped the New Orleans Mission pass out groceries in Pearl River.
“I really like Pura Vida because it gives (students) a chance to get more involved with people at our school and around our community, while serving and doing anything we can to further the Kingdom (of Heaven) and lead people to Christ,” club member Lauren Allison said.
The club was started after several Northlake Christian students and teachers traveled to Costa Rica for a mission trip over their spring break.
On the flight home, seniors Mary Evelyn McPherson and Jessie Rhodes were inspired to remember what they had learned in Central America.
“On the plane ride home, I was sitting by Jessie, who was bawling her eyes out obviously because she didn’t want to leave. I said, ‘Hey do you want to start a missions club with me’ and she was like, ‘Yes.'
"So that’s how it started,” McPherson said.
The girls wanted to create a club focused on serving the community and giving students an outlet for missions at home.
“The goal is to do inner-city or outer-city missions and to love the people we encounter like Christ would,” McPherson said.
The club has partnered with local nonprofit organizations and plans to serve alongside them throughout the school year.
In Pearl River, the New Orleans Mission brought a truckload of groceries, which the needy of the community could have at no cost.
“The community as a whole was very grateful, and many received prayer from us volunteers," Rhodes said. "Overall, it was a very powerful experience being able to see how others live their lives."
Not only was the day a huge success for those receiving the help, it was a learning experience for Pura Vida members, too.
“It blew my mind because I was guilty of thinking that the only area of people with real struggles is on the south shore in the New Orleans area, but right here on the north shore there is an abundance of families struggling without money, shelter, and hope.
"Being able to share the love of God and the hope of salvation with them was incredible,” Rhodes said.