The cyclist who was killed Tuesday night when he was struck by a car on Louisiana 36 has been identified as Alejandro Otilio Reyes-Meza, a 59-year-old Covingtom man, according to Louisiana State Police.
Troopers had responded to a crash involving a bicycle on La. 36 near 7th Street shortly after 11 p.m. Tuesday.
According to investigators, Reyes-Meza was riding a mountain-style bike westbound on La. 36 near the solid white fog line when 26-year-old Kristofer Donelle Brumfeld, also of Covington, approached from the rear. The right front bumper of Brumfeld's car hit the bicycle and ejected him.
Reyes-Meza was taken to a local hospital where he died from severe injuries.
Troopers said the bicycle was not equipped with lights, and Reyes-Meza was wearing dark colored clothing. He was not wearing a helmet.
Brumfeld provided a voluntary breath sample that showed no alcohol, according to State Police.