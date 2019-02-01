Dianne Baham has been a fixture at STARC of Louisiana for 46 of the nonprofit organization’s 47 years.
That’s not going to change anytime soon, she said, because helping people with special needs at STARC, which stands for “Services, Training, Advocacy, Resources, and Community Connections,” is an integral part of who she is.
But Baham has decided to take a different role at STARC, one that has allowed others to assume directorship of the group and will set in motion her slow withdrawal into retirement.
The STARC of Louisiana board of directors approved changes last year that named Dianne Baham as chief information officer and Mark Baham, her son, as the new executive director. The move went into effect in 2019, and it gives both Bahams significantly different roles, though they still will be the public faces of the group.
For Mark, being CEO means taking over day-to-day operations at STARC, which operates 12 facilities throughout St. Tammany Parish and employs 250 people, not counting another 100 special-needs clients who work in some capacity in a STARC program. STARC is funded in part by a 2-mill property tax it shares with the Council on Aging St. Tammany; the tax generates about $1.8 million per year for each group.
STARC serves more than 1,000 special-needs individuals, from infants to senior citizens.
Mark also will handle personnel matters and any legislative matters that might require his input in Baton Rouge. He previously worked with STARC’s adult program and its for-profit operations, including a janitorial service and a program that resells donated Carnival beads.
Dianne will handle public relations, marketing and the like, which will allow her to continue meeting with the public.
“I like to go out and promote STARC,” she said. “I want others to know and love it like I do. ... I want others to get involved so they can see what we do and have a heart for it.”
She stepped back her schedule to four days a week at the start of 2018. She’ll continue to reduce the time she’s actually at a STARC facility, but she stressed that it doesn’t mean she’s leaving the group she started working with in 1973, a few months after it was founded in Slidell. She took the director's job in January 1985.
“I don’t ever intend to fully step away,” she said. “It’s a part of my life that’s intertwined and bound so greatly to me. ... I’m always going to be here for STARC. I’m just looking in different directions for them.”
Both Dianne and Mark Baham said it’s special to be able to work with a family member in jobs they remain passionate about.
“There’s trust,” said Mark, who started working with STARC in 2000.
“And it’s been great. I couldn’t do what I’m doing without everything she’s done all these years. But I’ve been around STARC my whole life. I really think it’s where I was meant to be.”
Dianne agreed.
“This is a big change for both of us, but we prepared for it,” she said. “We’re comfortable with it and more than capable of doing it. It’s been an honor for me to pass the torch to my son.”