COMMUNITY EVENTS
BATTLE OF NEW ORLEANS DISCUSSION: Friday, 7 p.m. English Tea Room & Eatery, 734 E. Rutland St., Covington. Author O’Neil DeNoux talks about the American victory over the British. (985) 891-3988 or englishtearoom.com.
HERP REPTILE & EXOTIC PET SHOW: Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Northshore Harbor Center, 100 Harbor Center Blvd., Slidell. Snakes, lizards and more. $10 adults, $5 children. herpshow.net.
ST. JOHN FOOLS OF MISRULE PARADE: Saturday, 6 p.m. Downtown Covington. The marching krewe parade commemorates Twelfth Night. foolsofmisrule.com.
TREE GIVEAWAY: Jan. 19, 9 a.m. to noon. Covington Farmer’s Market. Keep Covington Beautiful celebrates Arbor Day with a free seedling distribution. (985) 867-3652 or keepcovingtonbeautiful.org.
LIONS PANCAKE BREAKFAST: Jan. 26. 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Slidell Lions Club, 356 Cleveland St., $6. slidelllions.com.
MUSIC
SCHEHERAZADE: Friday, 7:30 p.m. First Baptist Church of Covington, 16333 La. 1085. Featuring BBC Young Musician of the Year Sheku Kanneh-Mason. $20-$55. (504) 523-6530 or lpomusic.com.
BIG AL & THE HEAVYWEIGHTS: Friday, 9 p.m. Ruby’s Roadhouse, 840 Lamarque St., Mandeville. (985) 626-9748 or rubysroadhouse.com.
SUPERCHARGER: Saturday, 9:30 p.m. Ruby’s Roadhouse, 840 Lamarque St., Mandeville, (985) 626-9748 or rubysroadhouse.com.
THE DARRYLS: Jan. 16, 7 p.m., Bush Community Center. Gospel and country concert benefiting the Bush Food Pantry. Free, but donations accepted. (985) 774-6852.
SACRED CLASSICS: Jan. 17, 7 p.m. St. Peter Catholic Church, 125 E. 19th Ave., Covington. Celebrating the church’s 175th anniversary. Free.
JAZZ IN JANUARY: Jan. 25-26, 7 p.m. Christ Episcopal Church, 120 S. New Hampshire St., Covington. The church’s annual celebration of great jazz music. $40 online, $50 a door. (985) 892-3177 or christchurchcovington.com.
ELLISA SUN: Jan. 31, 7 p.m. Lobby Lounge at Northshore Harbor Center, 100 Harbor Center Blvd. Slidell. The San Francisco-based pop singer brings her show to the Lobby Lounge. $16-$100. (985) 781-3650.
THEATER
"SO GLAD WE HAD THIS TIME TOGETHER": Friday-Sunday, 8 p.m. Cafe Lake Dinner Theatre, 153 Robert St., Slidell. A tribute to the "Carol Burnett Show." $45 dinner/show; $25 dessert/show. (985) 707-1597 or cafeluke.com.
"THE PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE": Friday-Jan. 27; 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays. Slidell Little Theatre, 2024 Nellie Dr. Six teens compete in the spelling bee of a lifetime in this Tony and Drama Desk award winner. $25. (985) 643-0556 or slidelllittletheatre.org.
"THE COLOR PURPLE": Friday-Feb. 2, 8 p.m. Cutting Edge Theater, 767 Robert Blvd., Slidell. The stage musical of Alice Walker’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel. $25-$35. (985) 649-3727 or cuttingedgetheater.com.
"FROM WAR CHANTS TO YOGA PANTS": Saturday, 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Fuhrmann Auditorium, 128 W. 23rd Ave., Covington. The show is a history of Covington using comedy, sketch and improv, storytelling and music. $15 advance; $20 at the door. www.eventbrite.com.
"INHERIT THE WIND": Saturday-Jan. 27; 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 11:30 a.m. Jan. 13, and 2:30 p.m. Jan. 20 and 27. 30 by Ninety Theatre, 880 Lafayette St. Mandeville. The classic courtroom drama about the Scopes Trial. $21 adults, $19 senior/military, $16 students. (844) 843-3090 or 30byninety.com.
"NEXT TO NORMAL": Jan. 18-Feb. 3; 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays. Playmakers Theater, 19106 Playmakers Road, Covington. The 2010 Pulitzer Prize-winning musical about mental illness and the testing of family relationships. $25. (985) 893-1671 or playmakersinc.com.
"LA FAMIGLIA": Jan. 26, 6 p.m. Annadele’s Plantation, 71518 Chestnut St., Covington. Dinner theater presentation of the Baritone family’s surprise for Tony. $85. (985) 809-7669 or annadeles.com.
"PINKALICIOUS": Feb. 1-10. Slidell Little Theatre, 2024 Nellie Drive. Presentation of the Young Artists Theater. $10. (985) 643-0556 or slidelllittletheatre.org.
THE NEW YORK TENORS: Feb. 7, 7 p.m. Fuhrmann Auditorium, 317 N. New Hampshire St., Covington. The trio opens the OnStage in Covington season. (985) 892-1872 or covla.com.
AUDITIONS
"LAURA": Jan. 21-22, 6:30 p.m. Playmakers Theater, 19106 Playmakers Road, Covington. Production dates are March 15-31. (985) 893-1671 or playmakersinc.com.
FILM
DOWNTOWN COVINGTON FILM FESTIVAL: Feb. 8-9. Southern Hotel, 428. E. Boston St. Features, documentaries and student films. $10. freeway.com/dtcfilmfestival.
DANCES
NORTHSHORE CAJUN DANCE: Saturday, 8 p.m. Abita Springs Town Hall, 22161 Level St. Music by Coobie Joe. $10 for nonmembers, $8 for members. (504) 583-8603 or northshorecajundancers.com.
SLIDELL CHRISTIAN SINGLES: Saturday, 8 p.m. St. Luke’s Family Center, 910 Cross Gates Blvd., Slidell. Music by Flipside. $15. (504) 432-3095.
OZONE SQUARES SQUARE DANCE CLUB: Monday, 7:30 p.m. Bogue Falaya Center, 317 N. Jefferson St., Covington. David Jarrard is the caller. ozonesuares.com.
ART
SEQUENTIAL REALITIES: Tuesdays-Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Jan. 26. St. Tammany Art Association, 320 N. Columbia St., Covington. Featuring the work of James Burke. Free. (985) 892-8650 or sttammanyartassociation.com.
MARSHA ERCEGOVIC: Daily through Feb. 22. Opening reception Saturday, 4:30 p.m. Atrium Gallery, Christwood Retirement Center, 100 Christwood Dr., Covington. An exhibit featuring the works of the New Orleans-based artist. Free. christwoodrc.com.
SECOND SATURDAY ART WALK: Saturday, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Downtown Covington. The monthly art walk featuring sales and dining options. Free. (985) 892-1873 or covla.com.
SALAD DAYS: Feb. 8-March 22. Slidell Cultural Center, 2055 Second St. Recognizing St. Tammany student artists. Deadline for entry is Jan. 28. (985) 646-4375 or myslidell.com.
STAA MEMBERS' SHOW: Opening reception, Jan. 12, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. for the St. Tammany Art Association's members' show. 320 N Columbia St., Covington.
KID STUFF
STORYTIMES: Saturdays, 11 a.m., Barnes & Noble, 3414 U.S. 190, Mandeville. Saturday, "Love Z"; Jan. 19, "The Duchess & Guy"; Jan. 26, "Pig the Pug." Free. (985) 626-8884 or barnesandnoble.com.
LPO YOUNG PEOPLE’S CONCERT: Jan. 30, 10 a.m. Slidell Municipal Auditorium, 2056 2nd St. The Louisiana Philharmonic program aimed at elementary-school students. (985) 523-6530 or lpomusic.com.
OUTDOORS
NORTHLAKE NATURE CENTER: 23135 U.S. 190, Mandeville. Saturday, 10 a.m. — Open Air Studio with Mia Kaplan; Sunday, 8 a.m. — Dog Wag & Walk; Jan. 18, 6 p.m. — line dancing; Jan. 19, 9 a.m. — Walk in the Woods: Medicinal Plants; Jan. 20, 9 a.m. — Bicycling the Back Trails; Jan. 23, 6 p.m. — Moonlight Hike and Marshmallow Melt; Jan. 26 — Arbor Day; Jan. 30, 1 p.m. — Nature Walk and Titivation; Feb. 9, 10 a.m. — Open Air Studio with Mia Kaplan. (985) 626-1238 or northlakenature.org.