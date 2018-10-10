SPICE UP THE HOLIDAYS: The Mandeville-Covington Christian Women Connection will offer a pre-holiday craft and gift sale from noon to 2 p.m. Oct. 10 at St. Anthony's Garden, 601 Holy Trinity Drive, Covington. Call (985) 317-4109 or online at cmcw.com.
WALK TO REMEMBER: Walk to remember and honor children who have died, with music, candle lighting, prayer, balloon release and more. The ceremony will be at 10 a.m., followed by the walk at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 13. It begins at First United Methodist Church, 433 Erlanger St., Slidell, and proceeds to Heritage Park. For information, contact the church at www.firstumcslidell.org or email slidellwalktoremember@yahoo.com, or call (985) 707-8100.
NO-COOK FRIDAY: The second Friday of each month is No-Cook Friday at Christ Episcopal Church, 1534 7th St., Slidell. The theme for the event from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 12 will be October Fest, with brats and burgers on the grill, potato salad, Mae's baked beans and German chocolate cake. The cost is $10 for the meal, including dessert. Specialty beers, wine and other beverages will be available for purchase. For information, visit www.christchurchslidell.net or call (985) 643-4531.
PASTORAL ANNIVERSARY: The Rev. Leonard E. Craft will be celebrated for his eighth anniversary as pastor of Macedonia Baptist Church at 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 14, 60183 Bryan Road, Slidell. The Rev. Anice Moses will be the speaker. The anniversary banquet will be held at 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 13, at the Hartzell Mt. Zion United Methodist Church Family Life Center, 41040 U.S. 190 East, Slidell. For tickets, call (985) 643-7239 or (985) 640-8326.
PRAYER BREAKFAST: U.S. Sen. John Kennedy will be the featured speaker during the St. Tammany Prayer Breakfast from 7 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 19, at the Fleur de Lis Event Center, 1645 N. Causeway Blvd., Mandeville. The breakfast is sponsored by Christian Business Men’s Connection and Life Resources Inc. The cost is $30. For reservations, call (985) 626-9582 or email liferesources1@gmail.com.
"THE GOSPEL THROUGH SONG": Gerald Wolfe and Greater Vision will present a concert at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 19, at First Baptist Church Covington, 16333 La. 1085. Tickets are $15 advance, $20 at the door. For information, see fbccov.org.
FAMILY FUN DAY: Trick-or-treating, treat-bag decorating, games, cookie decorating, costumes and food, plus a pumpkin patch, are all part of the fun from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 21, at St. Anselm, 306 St. Mary St., Madisonville. Free. (985) 845-7342.
HALLOWEEN MONSTER BASH: Peace Lutheran Church will host a Monster Bash community lunch and celebration at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 20, at the church at 1320 W. Gause Blvd., Slidell. Costumes are encouraged for the contest, as well as a contest for best-carved pumpkin. $10. For information, call (985) 641-6400.
MARRIED COUPLES LEAGUE RETREAT: Registration is open for the Married Couples League retreat Oct. 26-28 at the St. Joseph Abbey Christian Life Center, 75376 River Road, Covington. The silent retreat is open to all. The schedule includes conferences organized by the abbey monks, common prayer, and reconciliation. For information, call Charlene and Wade Walk at (504) 415-6030 or (504) 415-6060 or visit www.saintjosephabbey.com/league-retreats.