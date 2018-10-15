Homecoming has come and gone, and school spirit now is catapulting Pope John Paul II students toward the end of the first quarter.
Homecoming Week was filled with many fun events, including a midweek pep rally, football game and finally the homecoming dance.
In order to promote unity during these events, the school has many different traditions, like the Spirit Stick Competition, which occurs during the pep rally. All of the classes are given different chants, and the loudest class wins the Spirit Stick.
Members of the victorious class parade the stick into the bleachers during the homecoming football game, with the stick raised high in front of them. It's truly a memorable moment for parents, teachers and students alike.
The powder puff football game is another homecoming-week tradition at PJP. The senior girls participate in a flag football game, and all of the students cheer in the stands for their senior friends. The senior football players coach the girls' teams, and some of them even take on the role of cheerleaders.
The powder puff game always brings the senior class closer together, but it is definitely some stiff competition.
The PJP Student Council selects a costume theme for each day of homecoming week, as well. A favorite for many is "Clash of Colors," when each class arrives at school completely decked out in their designated color — gray for eighth grade, gold for freshmen, red for sophomores, blue for juniors and white for seniors. It is always so much fun to see the creative ways that each class finds to incorporate their color into their attire.
This year's homecoming theme was “Out of this World,” and everything during the week was space-themed, including the dance, the game and even a specific day of the week dedicated to dressing up like things that are out of this world.
Homecoming is an important part of the fall semester, and everyone always enjoys this spirited time of year.