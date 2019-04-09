25 Years
The Covington City Council Tuesday night voted unanimously to accept a compromise settlement in its lawsuit against the St. Tammany Police Jury. The council agreed with a police jury proposal to move its public works department to the Hwy. 59 maintenance barn site, while the jury agreed to keep its main offices and the courthouse in Covington. Police Jury President Terry Hand told the council that his group “was impressed with Covington’s commitment to remain as the parish seat. “You stuck by your clients, and you accomplished what the suit wanted to accomplish,” he said. Hand explained that the public works department had to be moved to its new location in order for the jury to meet its commitments to other areas of the parish. As part of the agreement, Hand said the police jury would ask the state legislature for the authority to levy a real estate transfer fee, with the money dedicated to building a new courthouse, probably in the Bogue Falaya Mall in Covington. “We feel that we have the cooperation of many local officials," said Hand, “and we ask you to help get the state legislature to allow us” to levy the transfer fee. Hand stressed that the fee would only apply to real estate transfer and the homeowners would not have to pay anything.
50 years
The St. Tammany parish police jury, which meets in regular session Thursday, April 17, at 10 a.m. at the courthouse in Covington, probably will be faced with an overcapacity crowd of residents ready to voice dissatisfaction with a proposal to furnish West Pearl River water to New Orleans via pipeline across the lake. Most of that opposition will come from the areas more heavily involved — the eastern portion of the parish. This means Wards 5-6-8-9. Gordon Copeland, of the Slidell Chamber of Commerce, told The Farmer this week that his organization will have a delegation on hand at the meeting. The Slidell Chamber had previously gone on record as unanimously opposing the plan. Copeland said numerous homeowners in this area intend to appear before the jury, as well as large delegations from Pearl River and vicinity. Frank Cusimano, Mayor of Slidell and president of the St. Tammany Parish Municipal Association, told The Farmer that mayors of all eight parish municipalities have agreed to sign a resolution opposing the piping of any sort of St. Tammany water to New Orleans. He said this resolution will be presented to the jury next Thursday. The municipalities and their mayors, in addition to Cusimano, are Horace Combs, Pearl River; L.C. Mitzell, Sun; Glenn Forbes, Folsom; Ernest Cooper, Covington; Paul Cordes, Mandevile; John Leveson, Abita Springs; and Edward Badeaux, Mandeville.
75 Years
A delegation from the St. Tammany Parish Police Jury, headed by M.P. Planche, president, and District Attorney Jas. T. Burns, who serves the body in an advisory capacity, attended the annual convention of the Louisiana Police Jury Association held in New Orleans Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday of this week. Those from the police jury attending were Kinzie Fitzgerald, Eugene Esquinance, Sam Cowart, Percy Herrin, George F. Bancks, Walter Clairain and Mrs. Henrietta Koepp Daull, the secretary-treasurer. Guests included Emile Menetre and Fred Mizell, newly elected police jurors from the 3rd and 5th wards respectively, and Mrs. M.P. Planche. A highlight of the convention was the adaptation by the state body of a resolution offered and previously adopted by the St. Tammany Parish Police Jury, regarding mandatory treatment for those found upon examination to be suffering from social disease.
100 years
Sunday April, 20th, the Town of Abita Springs will spread itself in an attempt to raise funds for Camp Hygeia. The occasion will be a big dance at the pavilion. Everybody is invited, and a good time is assured. The cause is a most worthy one, in fact, it is the most deserving institution in the parish. Here the sufferers of tuberculosis are treated and brought back to health, given a new lease on life an made to feel that this is a good old world after all. Go to the dance and entertainment with a full heart and pocketbook and don't be stingy either. You'll feel better after having done your bit to help the sufferers.
125 years
Facts for farmers: It pays to consider mutton first and wool afterward. Wheat is an excellent concentrated food for all livestock. The average farmer does too much manual and too little brain work. The cross of Dorset rams upon grade Merino ewes is an excellent one. The successful dairyman must have a dairy cow, and give her dairy care. The Devons were probably among the earliest breeds raised in England. The tendency nowadays is to increasing the production of the farm rather than its acreage.