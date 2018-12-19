AARP TAX AIDES: The AARP Foundation Tax-Aide program serving St. Tammany, Washington and Tangipahoa parishes is seeking volunteers for the 2019 tax filing season. Tax-Aide, operated as part of the IRS Tax Counseling for the Elderly program, is the nation’s largest free volunteer-run tax assistance and preparation service. Volunteers will receive free tax law and computer training in January and will help taxpayers one or two days a week from February through mid-April. To volunteer for any of the six north shore Tax-Aide sites, call Bill McHugh at (985) 892-6735 or visit aarp.org/taxaide.
UKULELE CONCERTS: Uke to Joy, a volunteer group of ukulele players, will entertain in seasonally themed presentations at the Council on Aging St. Tammany Centers in the coming days. All begin at 10:30 a.m.
- Bush, Wednesday, Dec. 19, 81605 La. 41.
- Covington, Thursday, Dec. 20, 19404 N. 10th St.
- Slidell, Friday, Dec. 21, 610 Cousin St.
For more information, visit www.coastseniors.org.
COMPUTER CLASS: St. Tammany Computer Association will begin a series of beginners and intermediate classes in Windows 10 Jan. 5 at the St. Tammany Parish Military Road Complex (STPMRC), 61134 N. Military Road, Slidell. Classes are free to all paid members. Dues are $20 but are free until the end of the year. Classes meet on Saturday and Thursdays. For information, email sharpe1080@gmail.com, or call Janet at (985)863-2906.
BOOK SALE: The next Friends of the Library of West St. Tammany sale will be 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Jan. 18-19 at Hadden Hall, 106 S. Jahnke Ave., Covington. There will be holiday books and $5 sealed bargain boxes with 20 hardback books in each. The sale is cash or check only. For information, email anndreed@gmail.com.