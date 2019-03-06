Master Gardener Jerry Ballanco will present “Nearly Failure-Proof Container and Small Plot Vegetable Gardening” at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Causeway Branch, 3457 U.S. 190, Mandeville.
Ballanco will share simple and easy-to-follow recommendations to successfully grow vegetables, plants and trees in containers and small plots.
Ballanco, a retired pediatrician, is a volunteer advanced Master Gardener and vegetable educator.
For information, call (985) 626-9779.
For information about other library events, visit bit.ly/STPLEvents.
Events March 6-13
GADGET TECH HELP: Adults who need help with their tablet, cellphone or laptop can get one-on-one help from a reference librarian at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Causeway Branch, 3457 U.S. 190, Mandeville. For information, call (985) 626-9779.
TEEN TIME: Teens will enjoy a craft or activity created just for them at 3 p.m. Wednesday at the Slidell Branch, 555 Robert Blvd., and at 3 p.m. Thursday at the South Slidell Branch, 3901 Pontchartrain Drive. For information, call the Slidell Branch at (985) 646-6470 or the South Slidell Branch at (985) 781-0099.
READ WITH A PUP: Children ages 5 to 9 can practice reading aloud to a trained therapy dog at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday at the South Slidell Branch, 3901 Pontchartrain Drive. For information, call (985) 781-0099.
VOTER REGISTRATION: Adults who need to register to vote, change their address or change their party affiliation can get assistance at 10 a.m. Thursday at the Slidell Branch, 555 Robert Blvd. For information, call (985) 646-6470.
DR. SEUSS CELEBRATION: Children can celebrate the 115th birthday of Dr. Seuss with stories, a craft and cake at 2 p.m. Thursday at the Pearl River Branch, 64580 La. 41, and at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the Madisonville Branch, 1123 Main St. For information, call the Pearl River Branch at (985) 863-5518 or the Madisonville Branch at (985) 845-4819.
TEEN BOOK CLUB: Teens can join the new book club created with fun challenges just for them at 3:30 p.m. Thursday at the Madisonville Branch, 1123 Main St. For information, call (985) 845-4819.
BOARD GAME NIGHT: Adults can enjoy board games like Catan, Pandemic and Fluxx at 6 p.m. Thursday at the South Slidell Branch, 3901 Pontchartrain Drive. For information, call (985) 781-0099.
BEAKS AND TEETH: Children can touch and explore awesome animal artifacts from the Audubon Zoo from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Friday at the Mandeville Branch, 844 Girod St. For information, call (985) 626-4293.
PRACTICE ACT TEST: Teens can take a free full-length practice ACT test at 9 a.m. Saturday at the South Slidell Branch, 3901 Pontchartrain Drive. To register, visit bit.ly/ACTTest319. For information, call (985) 781-0099.
“HARRY POTTER” TRIVIA: Tweens will enjoy an afternoon of "Harry Potter" trivia at 2:30 p.m. Saturday at the South Slidell Branch, 3901 Pontchartrain Drive. For information, call (985) 781-0099.
JAPANESE DANCE: Sugai Barker will teach traditional Japanese folk dance to adults at 3 p.m. Saturday at the Slidell Branch, 555 Robert Blvd. For information, call (985) 646-6470.
BASIC COMPUTING CLASS: Adults will learn the basics of using a computer at 1:30 p.m. Monday at the Madisonville Branch, 1123 Main St. For information, call (985) 845-4819.
MADISONVILLE BOOK CLUB: The club will discuss “The Life She Was Given” by Ellen Wiseman at 6:30 p.m. Monday at the Madisonville Branch, 1123 Main St. For information about the club, call branch manager Sally Gill at (985) 845-4819.
BOOK BROWSERS BOOK CLUB: The club will discuss “Love and Other Consolation Prizes” by Jamie Ford at 9 a.m. Tuesday at the Pearl River Branch, 64580 La. 41. For information about the book club, call branch manager Rhonda Speiss at (985) 863-5518.
MANDEVILLE BOOK CLUB: The club will discuss “The Accidental Empress” by Allison Pataki at 10 a.m. Tuesday at the Mandeville Branch, 844 Girod St. For information about the club, call branch manager Jenny Mayer at (985) 626-4293.
PUZZLE EVENT: Adults can meet fellow puzzlers while improving their memory at 10 a.m. Tuesday at the Slidell Branch, 555 Robert Blvd. For information, call (985) 646-6470.
SMARTPHONE CLASS: Adults will learn what having a smartphone can offer them at 2 p.m. Tuesday at the Mandeville Branch, 844 Girod St. For information, call (985) 626-4293.
CAUSEWAY BOOK CLUB: The club will discuss “Bellewether” by Susanna Kearsley at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Causeway Branch, 3457 U.S. 190, Mandeville. For information about the club, call branch manager Sally McKissack at (985) 626-9779.
PAGE TURNERS BOOK CLUB: The club will discuss “The Kitchen House” by Kathleen Grissom at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Slidell Branch, 555 Robert Blvd. For information about the club, call branch manager Sue Ryan at (985) 646-6470.
CHAIR YOGA CLASS: Adults with limited mobility or other health issues can enjoy the health benefits of yoga during this chair yoga class at 1 p.m. Wednesday at the South Slidell Branch, 3901 Pontchartrain Drive. For information, call (985) 781-0099.
SCRABBLE NIGHT: Adults can make new friends while increasing their vocabulary at 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Lacombe Branch, 28027 U.S. 190. For information, call (985) 882-7858.