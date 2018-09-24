Trenique Faciane's attorneys spent two days in court portraying their client as a calm, nurturing caregiver who had no criminal history and a sterling reputation working with children.

But when 22nd Judicial District Judge Richard Swartz sentenced the Lacombe woman to 30 years in prison Friday for manslaughter, his focus was not on Faciane but on Madison Parrott, the 22-month-old foster child who died of multiple blunt force trauma in May 2015.

The maximum sentence Faciane faced was 40 years in prison.

"This is a very sad case," Swartz said after listening to testimony by a doctor called by the defense and another by the state.

Swartz he had considered all the testimony and the evidence that had been submitted, adding that he felt sympathy for both families — those of the child and of the defendant.

"But a 22-month-old child has lost her life. She will not be able to experience life like the rest of us in this courtroom," Swartz said.

The judge said that Faciane, who had taken the stand on the first day of testimony in the sentencing hearing, blamed other people and other things for the child's death.

He acknowledged that witnesses had testified that Faciane was a good and caring person. "That doesn't negate the fact that (Madison) died because of her actions," Swartz said. The judge also said that the state Department of Children and Family Services had failed the little girl.

Defense attorneys had called Dr. Jeannette Lopez, a neurologist, who testified that a pre-existing neurological condition could have resulted in a terminal seizure. She said that the pre-existing condition could have been caused by previous trauma. The defense also introduced evidence that Madison and her siblings had been removed from her parents' home by the state because of physical abuse.

But Swartz said there was no factual basis for the doctor's testimony. It was based on speculation, he said, and he could give no weight to it.

By contrast, the medical expert called by the state, Dr. Scott Benton, based his opinion on medical records in the case, Swartz said, and concluded that Madison died as a result of her injuries.

Faciane protested her innocence when she testified last month, outlining a series of mishaps that occurred the night Madison was taken to the hospital. She said the toddler had gotten into a tube of diaper ointment and she was trying to clean her off, including her hair, in the bathtub when the child, who was thrashing around, hit her head on the faucet.

The little girl began vomiting after she had been put to bed, Faciane testified.

Faciane entered what is known as Alford plea, which is a plea that indicates that the defendant does not admit the criminal act but acknowledges that pleading guilty is in their best interest because they would probably be found guilty.

Swartz told her that doing so, rather than going to trial, "probably was a wise decision." He then imposed sentence, noting that Faciane would get credit for time served. She has been in prison for more than three years awaiting the disposition of her case.

Faciane's brother said that her attorney, Rachel Yazbek, had said she would likely face an all-white jury and advised her to enter the Alford plea. Yazbek said Friday that demographics were a concern — Faciane is African-American, Madison was white. But she said it wasn't the only factor, and if the case had gone before a jury "it would have been a trial between doctors."

Madison's mother, Mindy Parrott, declined comment following the sentencing, although she said she was satisfied with the outcome.

The family submitted handwritten victim-impact statements on two occasions, the most recent before the sentencing hearing began in late August.

"I will never forget what I saw that night," Mindy Parrott wrote. "My life just stopped. I didn't know what to do. She should still be here with family."

She wrote that a strict sentence would not bring Madison back but would act as a deterrent to others. "We believe (Faciane) should get the maximum sentence ... and if she ever gets released she should not ever be allowed to be around children, because this will happen again," she wrote.