Mardi Gras is one of the best times of the year for the residents of New Orleans and the surrounding areas.
Homes are filled with the sweet noise of laughter and the even sweeter smell of king cake. Parade floats the size of mountains glide down the streets, the riders throwing out trinkets for people’s amusement.
People enjoy different aspects of Mardi Gras, but surely everyone will enjoy the fantastic sound of the Salmen High Spartan Marching Band as it parades down the street.
The band is preparing once again to march in two of New Orleans’ biggest parades — the Krewe of Endymion on March 2 and the Krewe of Orpheus on March 4, and it's a sight you don’t want to miss. The band has waited all year for these moments, and members intend to make the most of them.
Salmen High’s band has marched in these parades for years, and the reason they keep getting invited back is because of the amazing sounds the musicians produce. The band has been practicing hard, too, spending much of the last two months preparing for their moments to shine in these terrific parades.
So what do you say? Everyone head on down to New Orleans for Endymion and Orpheus and support the Salmen High School Spartan Marching Band!