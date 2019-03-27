GAITHER CONCERT: Grammy winner Bill Gaither will host a concert with the Gaither Vocal Band at 7 p.m. Friday, March 29, at First Baptist Church of Covington, 16333 La. 1085. Tickets are $20-$35. For information and tickets, visit gaither.com or call (855) 484-1991.
APPRECIATION SERVICE: Quillen Temple Church of God in Christ will hold an appreciation musical for Ronald Pritchard, the minister of music, at 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 29, 812 Stanley St., Slidell. On the program will be the City Wide Choir, local church choirs and more.
PRAYER SERIES: Christ the King Anglican Fellowship will continue its evening prayer series at 5 p.m. Sunday, March 31, at First United Methodist Church, 203 N. Jefferson Ave., Covington. For information, visit christthekingcovington.com.
FOOD FEST: Pentecost Baptist Church will hold a Food and Gospel Festival 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 6, at 36138 Shady Lane, Slidell. In addition to gospel groups and singers, there will be food and games for all ages. Booth rental is $100. For information, call (985) 641-5527 or (985) 285-5629.
LENTEN MISSION: The Rev. Tony Rigoli, OMI, VF, will speak on "Crossing the Highway to Heaven — Stop, Look and Go!" at 7 p.m. Wednesday to Friday, April 8-10, at St. Anselm Catholic Church, 306 St. Mary St., Madisonville. For information, call (985) 845-7342.
MANDEVILLE-COVINGTON CHRISTIAN WOMEN CONNECTION: “Love is Love” will be the theme of the Mandeville-Covington Christian Women Connection event from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 10, at Peter’s House, 23639 Faith Road, Ponchatoula. The Mandeville-Covington group is an affiliate of Stonecroft Ministries. There will be games, door prizes and music. Angie Leigh Monroe, of Euless, Texas, will speak. Donations will be accepted. For information, call Peter’s House, (985) 467-0105.