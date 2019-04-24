Beverly Lirette says golf is her husband’s favorite thing. Well, after her, of course.
Beverly and Murray Lirette have been married for 70 years. Murray celebrated his 95th birthday earlier this month, and on that same day, he shot an 89 at Oak Harbor Golf Club.
An 89!
He shot less than his age.
“I’ve been shooting pretty well lately,” Lirette says. “My handicap goes up during the winter because of the weather and the condition of the course. It’s a 20 now. But I should have it back down to 18 in a few weeks.”
Eighteen is his preferred handicap. And his handicap is important. Lirette plays with a group of about 28 guys who call themselves The Gators. They play for fun and exercise and camaraderie — and money. Not much: Everyone puts up $3 for the pot. But everyone wants to win. So getting his handicap back down to 18 is important to Lirette.
Lirette misses the occasional game due to aches and pains. He had a knee replacement 2 1/2 years ago, and it sometimes acts up on him. He recently took a tumble and dislocated his shoulder. But he doesn’t let illness or injury slow him down for long. His usual schedule is to hit the links every Monday, every Wednesday and every other Friday.
“Golf is a game you can play all your life,” he says with a smile. “It’s not a rough game. It’s a more relaxing game. And it’s a good exercise game.”
Lirette credits his time on the course as one reason he’s been able to remain agile and active.
And he encourages others, regardless of age, to take a swing at the game.
“It’s a very satisfying game. It gives you a sense of achievement. And it’s not very stressful on your body,” he adds.
When challenged with the fact that golf is often considered a difficult game, this avid golfer is not deterred.
“The difficulty of golf goes away with practice,” he says. And you can practice most anywhere, even in your backyard, he adds.
He forged a contraption out of materials from the hardware store that he uses to hit balls into a net. He says he was careful to double up on the screening material.
“Don’t want to be hitting balls into the neighbor’s yard,” he jokes.
The difficulty also goes away after years on the course.
Lirette began playing in the early 1960s, about the same time he moved to Slidell to work with the first NASA contingent at the Michoud Assembly Facility. He worked on the lunar landing program there. He retired from NASA in 1980 and then worked at Lockheed Martin until 1988.
He remembers that some years he played lots of golf, and other years, none at all. But he’s always loved the game.
“You ought to try it,” he says. “You meet a lot of people. You can do a good deal of walking, even with a cart. It’s just a good moderate sport. And it has been a great aid to me and my health.”
Good advice, from a man who’s been around the course a few times.
