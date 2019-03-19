The speed limit on most Abita Springs streets is 25 mph, but on Main Street, which is part of La. 435, the state has set it to 35.
The Abita Springs Town Council thinks that’s too fast for a street that is near a school and runs through a residential area with heavy bicycle and pedestrian traffic.
In response, the council adopted a resolution on Tuesday asking the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development to consider reducing the speed limit to 25 mph on Main Street from the post office to La. 36.
Mayor Dan Curtis noted that the two prior town administrations had tried and failed to get the speed limit reduced, but he supported giving it another try, and the resolution was adopted unanimously.
In other business, the council amended the town’s zoning ordinances to set the minimum side yard setback on the street side of corner lots to 30 feet. That will apply except on buildable lots measuring 75 feet or less in width or ones located on the unopened portions of Warren Street, where the mininum setback was set to 20 feet.
The unopened parts of Warren Street were specifically included in the ordinance because they are so narrow that it is unlikely they will ever be opened to traffic.