Ryan Perkins and Joshua Carlin have been hired as the new basketball coaches at Northlake Christian and Salmen High respectively.
Perkins, who coached the Northlake Christian boys squad 2010-2013, switches over to coach a Northlake Christian girls program that won a state championship three seasons ago and played for a state championship this past season.
“I’ve always loved Northlake Christian,” Perkins said. “I was coaching under Mark Beason at Fontainebleau High School this past season and the job came up. When I saw the news that (former Northlake Christian coach Aaron Agresta) had stepped down I just felt like now was the right time to go back. Here we are.”
Perkins believes his time under Beason will greatly benefit him now that he is back at Northlake Christian.
“It’s already paying great dividends,” he said. “I have a much better understanding on how to approach the girls' game. It’s slower, but the girls listen more. Coach Beason showed me how to run a great program, and I hope to use that now that I’m back at Northlake Christian.”
Expectations are sky-high in year one for Perkins, who is inheriting arguably the most talented girls basketball team in St. Tammany Parish, led by two of the best players in the state, guards Kyren Whittington and Natalie Newberry.
“My goal is to build upon what Aaron has done with maybe some new wrinkles to it,” Perkins said. “I’m fired up and excited about the challenge of taking over such a talented team presents. We have a great core ready to get to work.”
On the other side of the parish, Carlin, the son of legendary Salmen coach Jay Carlin, replaces his dad as the leader of the Spartans boys' program after serving 10 years as an assistant coach on his staff.
“Dream come true, no other way to say it,” Carlin said. “I mean I grew up playing for Salmen High and in the back of my mind I always wanted to be a coach. Then you get to be an assistant coach with your dad for a decade. Then he starts talking about retirement and the chance to continue the type of program he started, I mean that’s an absolute dream come true.”
Replacing the winningest coach in the history of St. Tammany Parish, Carlin acknowledged the comparisons to his father will be frequent, but he hopes to start his own legacy.
“I would be crazy not to take what he has been able to build and take most of what he has done,” Carlin said. “I have some ideas about some tweaks and to add some spice to what my dad has been able to accomplish. But you aren’t going to see a whole bunch of changes. I’m going to be a little younger and perhaps more energetic and animated.
“We are going to continue to do things at Salmen High School with class and a high level. Our goal is to continue to produce good citizens in this community and ultimately win basketball games.”