Making the decision to move from the home where you've lived for years can be difficult.
It can be difficult if you are 20 and moving out on your own for the first time. It also can be difficult if you are 80 and moving into a retirement community.
Both moves can be scary because things are changing, but both offer great opportunities. You already know what it’s like to be a young adult moving out for the first time, so let’s focus on the transition that happens during the golden years.
Consider the following changes that could make life a bit easier: no more home maintenance and cooking for one.
And how about the perks of making new friends, participating in group activities, taking field trips, having a housekeeping service and ready transportation. There's also the peace that comes with knowing there is someone just down the hall who will be there should you need them.
For George Landers, a resident at St. Teresa’s Villa in Slidell, the answers are easy.
“I like the efficiency of the management and the all-around people living here. Also, I feel secure and safe.”
According to Victoria Boyd, business manager at The Trace Senior Community in Covington, uncertainty about a parent’s safety often turns the family dynamic upside down. The adult children are now worrying about the parent. Moving to a community reduces the worry, restores the natural family dynamic and actually gives the parent a greater sense of independence.
And, not everything changes.
If you are still driving, retirement communities have reserved parking spaces for residents. If you have a pet, most communities welcome fur babies. If you want to cook, many apartments have full kitchens. If you want to plant tomatoes, parsley and chives, you still can do that: Some communities have common gardens while others have plenty of space on the porch, balcony or patio to accommodate planter gardening.
“You get to be the same person you were when you lived at home,” says Patty Suffern, marketing director at The Windsor Senior Living Community in Mandeville. “We aren’t trying to change anybody. You get to decide what you want to do.”
Senior living communities offer opportunities for exercise with yoga and Tai Chi, for example. They almost always offer musical programs, evening socials, arts and crafts, religious services and chances to volunteer.
Those also are things that can make you eager to begin the day, and they promote health and wellness.
“Social interaction is so important,” said Elizabeth Jackson, marketing director at Christwood Retirement Community in Covington. “The stimulation keeps everyone mentally active, as well as physically active.”
Think about all the changes you’ve encountered in life: a new job, a marriage, a first child, the move that brought you to where you currently live. All those milestones came with something that was “different.”
Moving to a retirement community will be different, too, but different doesn’t mean bad — it just means different.
And sometimes different is really good.
Golden Age columnist Julie Agan can be reached by sending an email to julie@coastseniors.org or calling (985) 892-0377.