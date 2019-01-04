A large amount of drugs, money and some guns were seized by the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Narcotics Task Force members who were searching a Slidell-area apartment Thursday.
Two people were arrested.
A search warrant on the Brownswitch Road apartment was issued after the task force received a tip, according to the Sheriff's Office. Detectives found seven and half pounds of suspected marijuana, 597 grams of suspected THC wax, just over half a gram of suspected cocaine, five doses of suspected Ecstasy, 45 doses of suspected LSD and 215 grams of suspected THC oil/vape canisters.
They also seized drug paraphernalia associated with packaging and distributing narcotics, two handguns and $62,287 cash, believed to be from drug sales.
Alivia Marie Hallaran, 21, and Benjamin Hunter Clayton, 2, were arrested and booked into St. Tammany Parish Jail on one count each of possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession with the intent to distribute LSD, possession of ecstasy, possession of cocaine, transactions involving proceeds from drug offenses and illegal carrying of a weapon in the presence of a controlled dangerous substance — all felonies.
They were also booked with possession of drug parphernalia, a misdemeanor.