Pedestrians, joggers and bicyclists in Old Mandeville can now learn about the city’s rich culture with a quick scan of their phones at sites along their way. Mandeville is utilizing new technology to introduce the first phase of its electronic tour, “Explore Historic Mandeville.”
In an effort to protect and promote historic places, the city embarked on the project to educate residents and guests about the area. Phase I of the self-guided tour offers a diverse collection of 20 locations with quick response code markers that can be scanned using a QR Code app on mobile devices.
When scanned, the device quickly loads a brief written history of the location. The city is working on phase two installation at 20 additional sites, which will offer audio and video recordings as well.
“When we started to work on the project, our goal was to create a tour that would engage residents and tourists with an exciting, high-tech way to bring Mandeville’s history to life,” said Alia Casborné, city director of cultural affairs and events, who developed the project. "We are excited with the result and working to complete phase two. We believe the additional 20 sites, audio and videos will add to the enthusiasm and desire to celebrate and preserve our historic sites."
The site history summaries were compiled by Old Mandeville Historic Association historian Nancy Clark, whose "knowledge of Mandeville history is invaluable,” Casborné said.
Locations include museums, churches and the lakefront. A map with a list of sites can be found on the city website at cityofmandeville.com/PageDisplay.asp?p1=4680. The map includes numbered links to bring up the same history as seen using the code markers at the locations. Paper maps also are available at the Trailhead Museum, Lang House and Mandeville City Hall.
“This is a project Alia and I discussed over eight years ago,” Mandeville Mayor Donald Villere said. "We had to put it on the back burner a few times and are thrilled to roll it out now."
Historic association members Adele Foster and Pat Jensen, who volunteer at the Jean Baptiste Lang House, said they have seen more activity at the museum since the QR Code was installed.
“That’s the direction that things are going in,” Foster said. “It brings people in.”