At least one day every week, Kimberly Billiot skips the line at the Covington Walmart and instead orders her groceries online.
She makes the selection from the comfort of her phone, and then her husband and son drive to Walmart and have the items brought to their car.
“I can order it and they load it up. … and they come home. It’s great,” Billiot said.
Billiot represents a growing trend in the grocery store marketplace. A little more than 11 percent of customers have bought groceries online, according to the National Grocers Association.
“I really like it because I usually can plan my pickup time when I know I’m going to pick up my kids or when I have to run an errand in that area,” Billiot said.
Walmart is one of many stores in the area to offer the “click-and-collect” service, either via a smartphone application or the store’s website. Costco, Whole Foods, Target and Rouses Markets offer similar services.
“You’re competing with the times. You have other places like Amazon and things like that,” said Dana Mury, assistant manager at Walmart Neighborhood Market in Mandeville.
“It’s about change. If you’re not wiling to change, then you’re not able to move on with any type of business.”
For the Walmart Neighborhood Market in Mandeville, online grocery shopping started in February. Recently, Walmart became the first neighborhood market to offer delivery service.
Costco, Whole Foods, Target and Rouses Markets offer online shopping in the New Orleans area, while Target and Rouses Markets also provide the service for the Covington area. The prices vary for each store. Most do not charge for the pickup service. Delivery fees typically run under $10.
For delivery, Mury said that it works the same as the pickup process, but there is a $9.95 fee because a third party delivers the orders. The delivery service is only available to residents within a 7.5-mile radius of the Mandeville store.
Mury said workers fill about 96 orders a day.
“This actually has created jobs,” Mury said. “The more it grows, the more orders you are able to fill, (it) creates more jobs based for that. So, I need more people.”
Mury said the services have taken off tremendously in this area. She said there are women who place their orders, go to Pelican Park for their kids to play and then swing by afterward to pick up the groceries.
“It’s ... geared for a lot of different age groups,” Mury said.
Although the number of consumers shopping online is growing, most people still go in the store to shop. Out of the purchases made in an average month, 75 percent are in-store purchases while 25 percent are online purchases, according to the National Grocers Association.
Billiot does not only shop online. She said she uses the service for staple items such as laundry detergent, cereal and milk, and she shops in the store for produce and meat.
Among the consumers who use online grocery store and store pickup, 64 percent shop online in addition to going to the store, according to the grocers association.
“Convenience is the main reason for shopping online for groceries, while the need to see items and concerns about freshness are the biggest barriers to online shopping,” according to the National Grocers Association.