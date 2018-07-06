June 25
Kendrell Hurd: 27, 203 West 29th Ave., Covington, probation violation.
Sean Menne: 45, 3233 Reine Ave., Slidell, probation violation.
Melvin Hickerson: 34, 3308 Preston, New Orleans, illegal use of controlled dangerous substance in presence of persons under seventeen, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of firearm or carrying concealed weapon, unlawful use of body armor, transactions involving proceeds from drug offenses, distribute or possession of with intent to distribute Schedule I controlled dangerous substance, possession of Schedule IV.
Jason Migliore: 45, 42270 U.S. 190, Slidell, housed for court.
Christopher Laurent: 35, 20136 Arthur Road, Covington, operating a vehicle while intoxicated fourth offense, driving under suspension, interlock device required, possession of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids.
James Mcgregor: 40, 1102 Villere St., Mandeville, DWI first offense, improper lane use, no proof of insurance, no registration.
Skylar Bedford: 33, 1115 N. Columbia St., Covington, resisting an officer, contempt of court.
Larry James: 43, 21270 Eden St., Covington, four counts of contempt of court.
Jesus Ramirez: 25, 1405 Barrow St., Morgan City, housed for immigration.
Rodrigo Perez: 33, 1010 East Whatley Road, Oakdale, housed for immigration.
Eswin Juarez: 33, 868 Martin Berham, Metairie, housed for immigration.
Juan Galvan: 30, 1010 East Whatley Road, Oakdale, housed for immigration.
Alexjandro Martinez: 59, 2100 Ames Blvd., New Orleans, housed for immigration.
Dylan Jones: 17, 2139 Mediamolle Drive, New Orleans, simple possession of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids, unlawful possession of fraudulent documents for identification, purchase and public possession of alcoholic beverages.
Terrance Rayford: 37, 62055 N. 10th St., Slidell, obscenity.
Randall Jourdan: 32, 78438 Stevens Road, Folsom, housed for court.
Dane Mcreynolds: 27, 69527 16th Section Road, Slidell, racketeering, possession with intent to distribute Schedule I controlled dangerous substance; heroin, two counts of distribution of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance; methamphetamine, possession of a firearm by convicted felon, possession with intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
Samuel Stewart: 23, 4062 Airport Road, Bogalusa, indecent behavior with a juvenile, possession of a firearm by felon.
Christopher Rome: 33, 122 Alford Drive, Slidell, computer aided solicitation for sexual purposes.
Keith Basso: 25, 104 Old Oak Drive, Montegut, first degree murder.
Merri Vaccaro: 24, 53059 Plus Road, Independence, housed for court.
Travis Landry: 37, 2837 Carmen Drive, Baton Rouge, housed for court.
Ronald Pellegrin: 54, 21446 Austin Road, Covington, aggravated battery.
Bradley Mcqueen: 51, 120 5th St., Slidell, failure to honor written promise to appear.
Andrea Stermer: 36, 61357 Shady Pine Road, Lacombe, possession of Schedule II, possession of drug paraphernalia, fugitive.
Kirsten Pitcher: 26, 1143 Marina Drive, Slidell, contempt of court.
Jared Lafaye: 29, 1008 Brook Court, Mandeville, parole violation.
Margaret Swisher: 38, 3990 Florida St., Mandeville, driving under suspension, battery of a police officer, DWI first offense.
Justin Edwards: 23, 2416 Pasadena Ave., Metairie, contempt of court, surrender of defendant/bondsman off bond.
Antonio Parker: 33, 1726 Lynwood Drive, Slidell, domestic abuse battery.
Winston Briggs: 24, 26226 East Burch St., Lacombe, theft under $1,000, criminal trespass.
Bradley Huff: 23, 66510 Chris Kennedy Road, Pearl River, contempt of court, theft of firearm, possession of firearm or carrying concealed weapon, surrender of defendant/bondsman off bond.
Harris Pellegrin: 19, 21446 Austin Road, Covington, aggravated battery.
Whitney Swan: 37, 1615 Claudius St., Metairie, housed for marshal.
Victoria Skeldon: 43, 1615 Claudius St., Metairie, housed for marshal.
June 26
Casey Brandt: 32, 420 Wade St., Luling, contempt of court.
Jason Matthew: 23, 1429 Woodmere Drive, Mandeville, contempt of court.
Chantel Walker: 25, 1100 South Dauphine St., Bogalusa, theft of goods, contempt of court.
Jennifer Smith: 35, 25525 West Sprus St., Lacombe, unauthorized use of movable.
Johnny Loving: 33, 4000 West Bank Express, Marrero, housed for court.
Conner Upchurch: 29, 77079 Turkin Ranch Road, Covington, drug court sanction.
Kevin Thomas: 53, 526 Markham Drive, Slidell, stalking.
Jeremy Lape: 29, 59278 Rebel Drive, Slidell, drug court sanction.
Tina Helminski: 26, 106 West Michigan Ave., Pensacola, Florida, possession of Schedule II, possession of Schedule I.
Nathan Penn: 63, 904 West 31st St., Covington, contempt of court.
Marie Mohamed-Ahmed: 33, 500 Wall Blvd., Gretna, housed for immigration.
Blair Englade: 39, 500 Aries Drive, Mandeville, DUS while under suspension for certain prior offenses, driving left of center.
Carlos Angelino: 23, 6650 Dunlap, Houston, Texas, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, hit and run, following too close, driver must be licensed.
Barry Harper: 59, 19 Windance Drive, Carriere, Mississippi, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, careless operation, no safety belts.
Kyle Hotard: 31, 4511 Martin Drive, New Orleans, probation violation.
Demitrius Johnson: 19, 2306 Laurel Rustic Oaks, Houston, Texas, theft (felony).
Norman Crockett: 41, 28254 Main St Canal, Lacombe, domestic abuse battery.
Victoria Collier: 29, 102 SOH St., Madisonville, telephone communications; improper language; harassment, resisting an officer, simple criminal damage less than $1,000.
Amber Alley: 17 39603 Walnut Drive, Pearl River, simple criminal damage to property, simple battery.
Giovannie Polk: 18, 28 Park Place Drive, Covington, three counts of failure to honor written promise to appear.
Max Ducote: 23, 31092 U.S. 190, Lacombe, theft between $1,000 and $5,000, simple criminal damage to property, criminal trespass.
Eric Lilliman: 25, 503 5th St., Pearl River, possession of Schedule I, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Trinity Cossich: 25, 21753 La. 40, Bush, two counts of possession of Schedule II, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting a police officer, obstruction of justice.
Alicia Byrd: 34, 1206 North 4th Ave., Laurel, Mississippi, theft of goods, two counts of theft of goods over $1,500.
Ananias Williams: 22, 1667 Irish Hill Drive, Biloxi, Mississippi, failure to return leased movable obtaining by false reports.
April Magee: 30, 3704 Karen Drive, Chalmette, possession of Schedule II, possession of drug paraphernalia.
June 27
Merry Burgara: 54, 71490 Jefferson Ave., Covington, drug court sanction.
Joshua Cuccia: 33, 69169 Tiger Branch Road, Covington, drug court sanction.
Terri Lane: 52, 57129 HWY 439, Bogalusa, DWI third offense.
Chanelle Paige: 31, 1624 East West Drive, Slidell, drug court sanction.
Betsy Mayfield: 38, 65163 La. 3081, Pearl River, Failure to pay child support obligation.
Cheyenne Miller: 39, 1906 Brookter St., Slidell, drug court sanction.
William Arlt: 40, 56018 Bullard, Angie, probation violation.
Eric Williams: 24, 3008 Jackson Ave., Baton Rouge, DWI first offense, improper lane use.
Gene Perry: 17, 10088 Cessin Court, Madisonville, illegal possession of stolen things, driver must be licensed.
Michael Fagan: 60, 410 Lee Drive, Slidell, housed for court, indecent behavior with a juvenile involving pornography.
Hugo Espinoza-Ramos: 42, 1010 East Whatley Road, Oakdale, housed for immigration.
Rina Conde-Garcia: 37, 1256 Homestead Ave., Metairie, housed for immigration.
Tori Fisher: 24, 76723 Louis quave Road, Covington, DWI first offense, improper lane use.
Casey McCabe: 24, 113 Tulip Drive, Slidell, theft (misdemeanor), failure to honor written promise to appear.
Katelyn Sevin: 22, 231 Sunset Drive, Slidell, theft (misdemeanor).
Robert Melancon: 50, 405 Woodridge Blvd., Mandeville, DWI first offense.
Michael Craddock: 37, 65357 Spur HWY 41, Pearl River, second degree battery.
Roy Walker: 59, 1014 Dumaine St., New Orleans, probation violation.
Autumn Bonnet: 21, 831 E. 4th Street, Bogalusa, parole violation.
Monique Robichaux: 36, Lester Drive, Pearl River, parole violation.
Guy Lege: 55, 204 Schokley, Slidell, parole violation.
Dustin Rives: 19, 22467 Fenton Dedeaux Road, Kiln, Mississippi, probation violation.
Casey Lawrence: 22, 40251 5th St., Covington, probation violation.
Gyrone Toney: 47, 60207 HWY 434, Lacombe, notification of sex offenders and child predators.
Robert Cantu: 61, P.O. Box 1693, Pearl River, failure to honor written promise to appear.
Cory Stephens: 31, 27222 Heltemes Lane, Lacombe, improper lane use, failure to stop/yield, open container in motor vehicle, DWI second offense.
Christi Barbot: 37, 808 Gator Cove, Slidell, theft under $1,000.
Bryan Dowell: 43, 26 Tupelo Trace, Mandeville, simple burglary, three counts of simple criminal damage less than $1,000.
June 28
James Jowly: 20, 63457 Ordogne Ruppert Road, Lacombe, theft (misdemeanor), possession of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids.
Taylor Williamson: 22, 37156 Buck Provost Road, Pearl River, drug court sanction.
A. Gutierrez-Vallero: 32, 219 Greenwood St., Morgan City, housed for immigration.
Dillon Lacroix: 21, 40399 CC Road, Ponchatoula, DWI first offense, stopped on shoulder blocking view from intersection, open container in motor vehicle.
Amy Landry: 27, 16134 Kuhn Road, Covington, theft over $25,000.
Joseph Austin: 28, P.O. Box 364, Springfield, housed for court.
Lavoris Johnson: 32, 324 16th Place, Birmingham, Alabama, surrender of defendant/bondsman off bond, contempt of court.
Damien Barker: 43, 440 West Alba Road, New Orleans, possession of Schedule II, signal lamps and signal devices.
Brandies Perez: 33, 2126 Dupard St., Mandeville, failure to honor written promise to appear.
Johnnie Briggs: 48, 29273 Chene Drive, Lacombe, theft under $1,000, simple criminal damage less than $1,000, criminal trespass, failure to honor written promise to appear.
Luke Ulin: 25, 3024 La. 59, Mandeville, failure to honor written promise to appear.
Eric Kyles: 33, 7410 Willowbare Drive, New Orleans, failure to honor written promise to appear.
Michael Voth: 32, 79184 Honeysuckle Estates Loop, Covington, three counts of failure to honor written promise to appear.
Robert Yates: 35, 40397 Tincan alley, Tickfaw, theft (misdemeanor), resisting a police officer, contempt of court.
Tyler Moore: 21, 1101 Colbert St., Mandeville, DUS while under suspension for certain prior offenses, contempt of court.
June 29
Randolph Brown: 47, 200 Chapel Creek Place, Mandeville, telephone communications; improper language; harassment.
Eric Perez-Ventura: 23, 1010 East Whatley Road, Oakdale, housed for immigration.
Kyle Legendre: 20, 129 Carina Circle, Slidell, simple battery.
Leona Fisler: 50, 129 Marsh St., Picayune, Mississippi, contempt of court.
Kevin Turner: 33, 4255 Brooktown Drive, Baton Rouge, contempt of court.
Adonis Young: 27, 2000 Lakeshore Drive, Slidell, second degree battery.
Vincent Pierce: 39, 2321 Mcnamara St., Mandeville, domestic abuse battery.
S. Velasquez-Fuentes: 25, 1010 East Whatley Road, Oakdale, housed for immigration.
Luis Cabrea-Fuentes: 18, 1010 East Whatley Road, Oakdale, housed for immigration.
J. Velasques-Escobar: 22, 1010 East Whatley Road, Oakdale, housed for immigration.
A. Santizo-Velasquez: 21, 1010 East Whatley Road, Oakdale, housed for immigration.
Tyler Trascher: 22, 331 West Beach Park Way, Mandeville, driver must be licensed, hit and run, aggravated assault on peace officer with firearm, resisting an officer.
Santo Morales-Lopez: 37, 2615 Palmira St., New Orleans, housed for immigration.
Sergio Barahona-Gamez: 27, 1124 Tallow Tree Lane, Harvey, housed for immigration.
Jose Flores: 40, 1112 Manhattan Blvd., Harvey, housed for immigration.
Galindo Velasquez: 49, 1113 S. Genois St., New Orleans, housed for immigration.
Alejandro Vega: 42, 1268 Angus Driver, Harvey, housed for immigration.
Jesus Orellana: 49, 1116 Tallow Tree, Harvey, housed for immigration.
Nancy Oliva-Baca: 37, 2806 Phillip St., New Orleans, housed for immigration.
Dillard Callais: 75, 1345 Poinsettia St., Metairie, DWI second offense, improper lane use, improper turn, driving across median.
David De Sart: 31, 10269 Twin Pines Blvd., Ponchatoula, DWI second offense, open container in motor vehicle, careless operation, no driver's license on person.
Henry Mcgilberry: 50, 804 McManus St., Ellisville, Mississippi, illegal possession of stolen things, driver must be licensed, open container in motor vehicle.
David Landry: 18, 230 Galatas Road, Madisonville, possession with intent to distribute Schedule I controlled dangerous substance, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Keith Bourg: 49, La. 3081 Pearl River, domestic abuse battery.
Nicholas Hogan: 20, 70 Doubloon Drive, Slidell, probation violation.
Crystal Dudenhefer: 34, 4400 West Alba Road, New Orleans, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance; methamphetamine.
Jacques Jarvis: 38, 320 Timber Ridge Drive, Slidell, failure to honor written promise to appear.
Michael Mulle: 40, 3550 oak Harbor Blvd., Slidell, contempt of court.
John Kirby: 33, 19360 Wymer Road, Covington, failure to honor written promise to appear.
Willie Oney: 57, 235215 U.S. 190, Mandeville, battery on ER personnel, EMS, or health care professional.
John Davis: 31, 1901 10th St., Lake Charles, failure to honor written promise to appear, violation of protection order.
Brian Simmons: 32, 549 Sunset Drive, Slidell, violation of protection order.
Adam Edmondson: 40, 125 Addis Blvd., Slidell, contempt of court.
Cherie Gray: 51, 36105 Race Horse Road, Pearl River, possession of Schedule II, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Ross Crampton: 34, 6416 Catina St., New Orleans, attempted, carjacking, battery on ER personnel, EMS, or health care professional.
June 30
Dustin Lacina: 22, 70119 8th St., Covington, battery of a police officer.
Dustin Trosclair: 35, 70379 D Street, Covington, drug court sanction.
Kody Mcelveen: 20, 72140 East 1st Street, Covington, simple battery.
Ellis Kimball: 51, 930 Madison St., Gretna, drug court sanction.
Kayla Martin: 19, 868 Lobelia Aly, Covington, theft under $1,000, contributing to the delinquency.
Heather Crawford: 33, 72066 Josephine St., Covington, DWI third offense, careless operation, driving under suspension, no safety belts, open container in motor vehicle.
Eric Weems: 53, 3812 North Sheffield Ave, Chicago, Illinois, DWI first offense, improper lane use.
Carl Vinterella: 31, Abney Drive, Mandeville, DWI first offense, improper lane use.
Demetrius Vincent: 37, 1150 Tallowtree Drive, Mandeville, DWI second offense, improper lane use.
Ann Grieshaber: 59, 75240 Tom Meyers Road, Covington, DWI first offense, improper lane use.
Bobby Mitchell: 54, 36 Buddy Road, Picayune, Mississippi, DWI second offense, one way roadway.
Candace Mills: 24, 21117 Mire Drive, Abita Springs, DWI first offense, maximum speed limit.
Brett Waner: 52, 2324 Litchwood Lane, Harvey, fugitive.
Danielle Roach: 33, 38178 Michelle Drive, Pearl River, surrender of defendant/bondsman.
Amiee Corley: 26, 1495 Old Minor Road, Culloden, Georgia, fugitive, monetary instrument abuse.
Fred Brady: 55, 2420 Robin St., Slidell, possession of Schedule III controlled dangerous substance, possession of Schedule II, possession of drug paraphernalia, careless operation.
Paul Perry: 44, 27199 Prices Alley, Lacombe, domestic abuse battery.
Eric Lamulle: 52, 117 Mayer Trace, Slidell, hit and run.
Jason Bergez: 44, 2009 Heather Lane, Mandeville, contempt of court.
Grant Gorden: 19, 2019 Ponderosa Place Mandeville, distribute or possession with intent to distribute Schedule I controlled dangerous substance, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Bryce Spadaro: 17, 307 Lobel Court, Mandeville, distribute or possession with intent to distribute Schedule I controlled dangerous substance, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Corey Lewis: 17, 218 Delta Drive, Mandeville, distribute or possession with intent to distribute Schedule I controlled dangerous substance, possession of drug paraphernalia.
July 1
Harry Witt: 31, 60076 Lacombe Harbor Road, Lacombe, DWI second offense, passing on shoulder.
Kelly Cassidy: 48, 13043 Blackwell Lane, Franklinton, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, improper lane use, driving across median, open container in motor vehicle.
Judith Mackey: 35, 124 Chestnut St., Mandeville, DWI first offense, driving left of center.
Christian Loving: 24, 847 North 6th Ave., Laurel, Mississippi, DWI first offense, two headlights required.
Leslie Tyson: 40, 821 North Lee Road, Covington, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, improper lane use.
Darnell Harrison: 47, 60047 Savery Road, Slidell, parole violation.
James Hagen: 28, 2600 Hudson Place, New Orleans, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, resisting a police officer, proper equipment required on vehicles; display of plate.
Sean Burns: 26, 10286 Doris Road, Folsom, simple assault, simple burglary.
Stephen Burns: 28, 10286 Doris Road, Folsom, simple battery, simple assault.
Ducan Murray: 51, 28903 U.S. 190, Lacombe, contempt of court.
Shane Pagano: 42, 1556 Alice Ave., Slidell, three counts of contempt of court.
Courtney Matthews: 28, 1027 Ann St., Bogalusa, aggravated battery.
Erica Case: 33, 1130 Baronne St., New Orleans, identity theft.