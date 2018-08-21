Covington residents are accustomed to Wednesday being “Trash Day.”
A resolution passed Tuesday by the City Council, however, ensures that household waste soon will be collected on three different weekdays within city limits.
The council endorsed an amendment to its contract with Waste Connections, making Monday, Wednesday and Friday garbage and recycling collection days in Covington. The move became necessary because of continued population growth in the city, which led the company to consider options to make service more efficient.
The council voted 6-0 in favor of the amendment, with District C Councilman Joey Roberts absent.
Each home will continue to have regular garbage and recycling service once per week under the revised contract, and Wednesday will remain collection day for the majority of city residents. That area includes homes west of La. 21 from the Tchefuncte River through the northernmost stretches of the city.
Trash will be picked up on Fridays in downtown Covington, while areas south of 15th St. between the Tchefuncte and Bogue Falaya rivers (and to the southernmost tip of the city near Interstate 12) now will have garbage service on Mondays.
Members of the City Council who sat in on the Waste Connections meetings praised the change at Tuesday's gathering.
“We’re trying to improve the system, and this is a good start,” said District E Councilman Rick Smith, who sponsored the resolution. “We all were in agreement to give this a shot. We think we’ll have better service, and that’s what it’s all about.”
The amended collection plan, which will go into effect Sept. 1, will not require an increase in collection fees, Mayor Mike Cooper said.
Sept. 1 is a Saturday, meaning the first pick-up under the new system will fall on Sept. 3, which is Labor Day. Cooper said Waste Connections will pick up in the designated Monday collection area on the holiday, however.
Green waste (lawn debris, limbs, leaves, etc.) also will be picked up twice a month in designated areas under the amended contract. Areas east of La. 21 will be serviced on the first and third weeks of each month, while green waste in areas west of La. 21 will be collected during the second and fourth weeks.
Maps for both regular garbage/recycling and green waste pick-up will be posted on the city website, www.covla.com.
“You won’t know the specific day (when green waste will be picked up from your home,) but you’ll have a better idea of when the green waste trucks with the booms will be in your neighborhood,” Cooper said.
Councilman at Large Sam O’Keefe said a regularly scheduled green waste pick-up was particularly good for the city.
“That green waste was turning into brown waste which was going into our drains and stopping them up,” he said.
In other business on Tuesday, Cooper said he will present his 2019 city budget to the council at its Sept. 18 meeting. A budget meeting, open to the public, will be held in Council Chambers on Oct. 24 at 5 p.m. A vote on the 2019 budget is expected to take place during the council’s Nov. 20 meeting.
Covington’s Fiscal Year 2018 budget totaled $30.049 million.
Kelly LaRocca, the interim director of the St. Tammany Parish Library System, updated council members on upcoming renovations of the Covington branch. A new roof, AC system, windows, carpet and furniture, are among many changes planned at the library, which LaRocca said is the second-most used branch in the St. Tammany system.
LaRocca said bids for the work will be opened Aug. 30 and the Covington Library will close for renovations on Oct. 8. A temporary facility, located at 1200 Business U.S. 190 near Claiborne Hill, will open Oct. 15.
She estimated work at the old library building, located at 310 W. 21st Ave., will take between nine and 12 months to complete.
Also on Tuesday, the council selected Councilman at Large Patrick McMath as a trustee of the St. Tammany Public Trust Financing Authority, and re-appointed Ella Mae Selmon and William Courtney to the Covington Municipal Fire and Police Civil Service Board for three-year terms.