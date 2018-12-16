The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries will host its annual Derelict Crab Trap Rodeo with two volunteer cleanup events in February.
The Derelict Crab Trap Removal Program was initiated in 2004 to address the removal of abandoned crab traps. Derelict traps increase ghost-fishing mortality of blue crabs and other species captured incidentally, interfere with other commercial fishing gear, create navigation hazards and degrade the beauty of the natural environment.
The volunteer-based program is funded through commercial fishermen gear fees, and since its inception, it has disposed of more than 37,000 derelict crab traps. Last year, more than 4,000 abandoned crab traps were retrieved.
The use of traps will be prohibited in the following areas:
Upper Barataria Basin and adjacent marshes west of Port Sulphur: Midnight Feb. 1 through 11:59 p.m. Feb. 14.
Lake Pontchartrain, west of the Lake Pontchartrain Causeway: Midnight Feb. 1 through 11:59 p.m. Feb. 10.
Terrebonne Basin, in an area east of Four League Bay to Bayou Grand Caillou: Midnight Feb. 15 through 11:59 p.m. Feb. 28.
Pontchartrain Basin, east of the Mississippi River to Bayou Terre Aux Boeufs: Midnight Feb. 15 through 11:59 p.m. Feb. 28.
In the weeks leading up to the closures, LDWF will mail notices to licensed crab fishermen and seafood dealers informing them that crab traps must be removed from these areas during the closure period, and all remaining crab traps will be considered abandoned and may be removed by agency personnel or volunteers.
LDWF encourages volunteers to help collect traps in the field, unload traps at the dock and count traps as they are unloaded. Commercial crabbers are encouraged to participate; their experience with the local waters and ability to stack traps on their vessel is valuable. Event organizers will provide boat owners with the equipment needed to collect the traps; however, they are responsible for transporting traps.
Volunteers should wear appropriate clothing and wet gear and bring their own personal floatation device, which should be worn at all times while on the water. A free T-shirt and lunch will be provided.
For more information, go to www.wlf.louisiana.gov/fishing/derelict-crab-trap-removal or contact Peyton Cagle at (337) 491-2575 or at peyton.cagle@la.gov.