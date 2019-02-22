The St. Tammany Farmer is producing a monthly series in 2019 that reunites a well-known St. Tammany Parish resident with the teacher who had the biggest impact on his or her life. There are some amazing stories to be told about how a caring educator's past guidance positively affects us all today, and we are delighted to share them.
This month, we talked with Covington High School football coach Greg Salter and his fourth-grade teacher Fran Shea.
— Andrew Canulette, Editor, St. Tammany Farmer
Ask Covington High School coach Greg Salter what’s most important to him, and he’ll offer up some combination of faith, family and his football team.
But ask similar questions of Salter when he was a 9-year-old fourth-grader at C.J. Schoen Middle School in Covington and some of his answers might be surprising.
That he wanted to be a Major League Baseball player is no shock. But how about saying his No. 1 song was Whitney Houston’s “The Greatest Love of All” or that art was his favorite school subject?
Hmmmm.
What’s not a head-scratcher, however, is Salter’s favorite color.
“Navy blue,” said his fourth-grade teacher Fran Shea, mentioning Covington High School’s team color as she thumbed through an album of photos she collected during her 19 years as a teacher at Schoen Middle School.
Several pages have short bios accompanying portraits of Shea’s top students through the years. And in his photo, Salter, much like the 40-year-old man he is today, sports a T-shirt with “Covington High” printed across the front.
“Greg always loved Covington High football,” Shea said. “It’s part of who he is, but it’s just that — a PART of who he is. His family never pushed him into it. He was just always around it.”
Some habits die particularly hard, of course, but if the adage were true and anyone ever did bleed Lions' blue, it likely would be Salter, whose family is inexorably linked to Covington High and its storied football program.
His grandfather, Jack Salter, coached Covington for 33 years and is a member of the Louisiana High School Sports Association Hall of Fame. The stadium the Lions play in on Friday nights each fall was renamed in his honor in 2001.
But Shea knew Greg Salter long before he became heir to the history. Sure, she remembers him as the kid who won all the blue ribbons at Schoen’s annual Field Day. But Shea also recalls the kid who volunteered to act in the school’s Christmas play, and as the one she let paint “Go Lions!” or some such slogan on the C.J. Schoen Middle School windows overlooking Jefferson Street.
It was supposed to be a show of support for the Lions before they headed out of town for a playoff game. It became, however, a mural that lasted for a decade. The paint Salter used permanently stuck to a film of sunscreen paper placed on the panes years before, and the letters remained until the building was restored for use as the St. Tammany Parish School System’s Central Office years later.
“Greg loved art,” Shea said. “I had no idea the paint wouldn’t come off the windows!”
“I used to pass by in high school and laugh when I saw those letters on the windows all those years later,” Salter said.
Shea and Salter share a special bond. Not only does he name her as his favorite teacher, but she remembers him fondly as one of the most conscientious pupils she ever had — and it had little to do with art, Field Day or football. It had much more to do with people skills and graciously knowing how to handle himself in a town where everyone thought of young Greg as one of their own.
“Almost everyone else in this photo album, they list Greg as their best friend,” Shea said. “He was well-liked. He already was a leader.”
So much so that Shea allowed Salter to organize teams for her fourth-grade P.E. class at 9 years old.
Why not? He was great at choosing sides, not only because he could evaluate a person’s skills, but because Greg was fair.
Treating people fairly is not only a key tenet in coaching or management of any sort, but it’s a vital life skill. Salter learned it from his grandfather, but mostly from his parents, Greg and Cindy.
Shea taught him that life lesson, too.
“Greg hated to lose,” she said. “He had a temper, and we saw it one day when he lost (an event) during Field Day. I changed the whole day because of it. The athletes always shined at Field Day, but we made it more of a cooperative effort to work together as a team.”
Salter remembers the lesson well.
“I was really mad, but she said, ‘Look how happy that he is that he won just this once,’” Salter recalled. "But, it’s something I still carry to this day. No one likes to lose, but somebody has to when everybody else is working hard.
"Everyone has their time.”
For Salter, that time came in 2013 when he was named head coach of the Covington High football team. His grandfather cast a long shadow, but Shea reminded Greg Salter that everyone has their time.
He still carries the message she sent him in his cellphone today.
“Congratulations. I’m very proud of you,” Salter read from his phone. “But remember, I want you to be Greg Salter, not Jack Salter. Your grandpa is one of the finest men I know, but the path before you is yours. You do it your way. Heritage is a blessing and a help, but I have confidence in you — that you can build a program over the years that will be your legacy.”
Salter has done quite well for himself and his alma mater in his six years as head coach, including five trips to the playoffs (one to the Class 5A quarterfinals and another to the semis.)
To Shea, he’s still an artist — he’s just visualizing and drawing up plays rather than block letters on the Schoen Building.
"Greg was always a great learner," she said. "He could see things in his mind before others could."
Salter would still like to win all the games too, just like the 9-year-old back in fourth grade. But he’s got a lifelong fan in Fran Shea, regardless of the outcome.
“I think that’s what I always admired most about Mrs. Shea was that she treated me like my mom would treat me,” Salter said. “I never felt like she didn’t care about me. She always watched over me, and she stayed in touch with me.”
Salter tries to do the same thing with his players, who come to him as boys but leave as young men.
“You try to carry yourself in a way to not disappoint those you care about,” Salter said. “You try to set a good example.
"That’s what Mrs. Shea did with me. I make sure I stay invested in our kids, even when they leave.”