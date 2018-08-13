A Lacombe-area recreation district that has been blasted in the past for problems with travel spending, credit cards and other financial matters has resolved most of the issues raised by the Louisiana Legislative Auditor's Office, according to a report issued Monday.
St. Tammany Parish Recreation District No. 4 operates John Davis Park, the John Davis Gym & Community Center, Keller Field and the Main Street Boat Launch.
The district has resolved problems in seven areas that were identified by the state auditor last year, the new report said: credit and debit cards; documentation and deposit of cash; travel and mileage reimbursements; leave records; contracts for service; payroll and personnel; and capital assets.
"We have also provided guidance and examples that should allow the district to resolve the remaining areas of concern by the end of the fiscal year," the report said.
The auditors said the district needs to include financial reporting, record retention and public meeting requirements in its written policies and procedures. It also should require all employees and board members to sign an annual certification form that says they'll abide by an ethics policy as well as other district policies, procedures, bylaws and codes of conduct.
The district should also continue to formalize its records management program, the report said, and it should ratify its budget using the Louisiana legislative auditor's official budget template.
In its response to the report, the board said it is working to meet those recommendations.
"We are extremely proud to have resolved seven exceptions from the LLA's 6/30/2017 report," the response said.
Last year, the auditor criticized the district for failing to address numerous problems that had been pointed out in 2016.
After the 2016 audit, which found nearly $60,000 in unjustified credit card charges, the former director of the district, Anthony Andre, was charged with felony theft of more than $750 but less than $5,000. He pleaded guilty to misdemeanor theft over $300.
In last year's report, the auditor noted that the district didn't have receipts available for some credit and debit card purchases and there was no evidence that purchases were reviewed before they were paid.
That report had also criticized the district for not fully developing written policies and procedures to govern areas like travel, employee time sheets, contracting for services and monitoring of capital assets, all of which had been recommended in 2016.
The board took issue with the auditors over that report, saying they had failed to note many improvements and changes that had been made. By contrast, the management response to this year's more favorable report does not take issue with any of the findings.