Members of the Magnolia Forest Garden Club celebrated Arbor Day at Park Provence Senior Living Center in Slidell. Following a short program about the Arbor Day Foundation, members planted a satsuma tree in the courtyard. Shown with the tree are, from left, Betty Rose, Jane Freeman, Beryl Deris, Margo Necaise, Kiyomi Boyer, Alma Dupuy, Nancy O'Bryan, Janet Bernard and Mary Jean Herman.