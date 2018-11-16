Mary DuBuisson, who worked for the last House 90 representative before running to replace him, has gained the support of one of the candidates she beat out to get into the Dec. 8 runoff for the Slidell area legislative seat.
Brian Glorioso, a Slidell lawyer, announced Thursday that he's backing DuBuisson, the front-runner with 29 percent of the primary vote, in her runoff with John Raymond.
Glorioso finished last in the four-person race on Nov. 6, with Raymond running neck-in-neck with Sean Morrison, the only Democrat in the field, for second place. After a recount on Tuesday, only three votes separated them Raymond and Morrison.
"I got to know the other three candidates well during the primary campaign, and there is no question that Mary is the right candidate to represent us in Baton Rouge," Glorioso said in a prepared statement. "The people of Slidell and Pearl River deserve a representative who is committed to public service and who takes a conservative and fair-minded approach to handling important legislation."
He cited DuBuisson's experience — she worked as then-Rep. Greg Cromer's legislative assistant for eight years — but also lauded her temperament and character.
"There's a lot riding on this election outcome, and we cannot risk our district's effectiveness or our credibility by choosing the wrong candidate," he said.