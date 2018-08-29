The dog days of August are almost over. So that means the new season is upon us — and it's not just football season.
Sept. 1 is considered the start of the cultural season, and that means plenty of music, art, theater and dance will be going on.
Bryan Gowland, whose Abita Springs Opry begins its 16th season on Sept. 15, could be speaking for all the people who put on these events when he says, "I get fired up thinking about it."
“There’s something about the time of year. The kids are back in school, folks are done with vacations, the weather’s starting to get a little better," he said, "and you don’t have a weekend without something going on.”
That’s especially true on for the Opry’s opening weekend.
The day before, on Sept. 14, the Louisiana Philharmonic makes the first of its 12 appearances in the parish with a performance of Beethoven’s Ninth Symphony at the First Baptist Church of Covington.
Also that weekend, there’s the first Jazz ‘N the Vines concert at Pontchartrain Vineyards featuring Debbie Davis and the Mesmerizers. Chris Talley and the Three Rivers Experience perform in the first of the Old Feed Store Series and Christ Church of Covington’s Third Sunday series begins with jazz pianist Tom McDermott.
On stage, "Murder Among Friends" is playing at the Cutting Edge Theater, while "Mid-Life: The Crisis Musical" is at the Café Luke Dinner Theater.
Also, the Pontchartrain Film Festival Tour begins with a showing of "Bayou Maharajah" at the Dew Drop Jazz & Social Hall.
Finally, there’s a new event, the Showcase of Ballroom Dancing, a celebration of National Ballroom Dance Week, at the Greater Covington Center.
See what we mean?
And that’s not to mention the numerous festivals, holiday events, fundraisers, parades and other happenings in the upcoming weeks and months.
There are too many of them to list here.
So, we’ll get to them next week.
Until then, start making your plans. You won’t lack for choices.
THE NEW SEASON
THEATER
Café Luke Dinner Theater, Slidell
Aug. 31, Sept. 1, 7-9: "So Glad We Had This Time Together." A salute to the Carol Burnett Show.
Sept. 14-29: "Mid-Life, The Crisis Musical." A comedy about forgetfulness. (985) 707-1597 or cafeluke.com.
Cutting Edge Theatre, Slidell
Sept. 7-22: "Murder Among Friends." A twisted tale of conspiring lovers.
Sept. 28-Oct. 13: "A ... My Name is Alice, Musical." Musical performed by five song-and-dance women.
Oct. 19-27: "Rocky Horror Show: The Biohazard Musical." Another take on the perennial favorite.
Nov. 2-3: "Respect: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin"
Jan. 11-Feb. 2: "The Color Purple." Miss Celle’s story set to music.
March 15-April 6: "Mamma Mia!" The Broadway hit featuring music by ABBA. (985) 649-3727 or cuttingedgetheater.com.
OnStage at the Fuhrmann, Covington
Sept. 13: Mike Super. The magician returns after selling out here last year.
Nov. 8: "Letters Home." Wartime letters pack a punch. (985) 892-1873 or covla.com.
Playmakers Community Theatre, Covington
Aug. 31-Sept. 9: "Wife After Death." Old friends and family pay their last respects.
Oct 19-Nov. 4: "The Seafarer." An unexpected guest arrives on Christmas Eve.
Jan. 18-Feb. 3: "Next to Normal." Pulitzer Prize-winning musical about mental illness.
March 15-31: "Laura." A police detective falls for a deceased woman.
May 3-19: "Beyond Therapy." A Manhattan couple seeks a stronger relationship.
June 21-July 7: "1776." Tony Award winner about the founding of our nation. (985) 893-1671 or playmakersinc.com.
Playmakers Readers Theater
Oct. 14: Abita Springs Women’s Center. "Tall Women," a woman at three stages of her life.
Slidell Little Theatre
Aug. 31-Sept. 9: "Annie." The plucky redhead and her dog, Sandy, battle Miss Hannigan.
Sept. 28-Oct. 14: "Twelfth Night." Shakespeare’s comedy of mistaken identities.
Nov. 2-11: "Trial of the Big Bad Wolf." Theater for Young Actors production.
Nov. 16-Dec. 3: "Great American Trailer Park Musical." America’s favorite Florida mobile home denizens return.
Jan. 11-27: "25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee." Six mid-pubescents vie to be the local spelling champion.
Feb. 22-March 10: "Proof." A young woman deals with the death of her father.
April 26-May 12: "Sister Act." A disco diva hides from the mob in a nunnery. (985) 641-0324 or slidellittletheatre.org.
30 by Ninety Theatre, Mandeville
Aug. 31-Sept. 2: "Much Ado About Nothing." The Shakespeare comedy transformed to 1920s New York.
Oct. 26-31: "Rocky Horror Show Musical." Musical salute to sci-fi and horror “B” movies.
Nov. 30-Dec. 9: "The Best Christmas Pageant Ever." Musical adaptation of the holiday classic.
Jan. 12-27: "Inherit the Wind." The classic courtroom drama.
March 9-24: "The Unexpected Guest." Agatha Christie mystery.
April 27-May 12: "The Great Big Doorstop." A Cajun comedy-drama.
June 15-30: "A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum." A comedy tonight! (844) 843-3090 or 30byninety.com.
MUSIC
Northshore Community Orchestra
Sept. 11: Slidell Municipal Auditorium. Patriots Day concert remembering first responders and military heroes
Dec. 21: Slidell Municipal Auditorium. Holiday concert. (985) 646-4375 or myslidell.com.
Louisiana Philharmonic
Sept 14: Beethoven’s Ninth, First Baptist Church, Covington. Also, Schubert’s “Unfinished Symphony.”
Sept. 21: "A Symphony is Born." Our Lady of Lourdes, Slidell. Music by Gabrieli and Hayden.
Oct. 20: Sunset Symphony. Mandeville Lakefront. Musical favorites for the family.
Nov. 30: "Pictures at an Exhibition." First Baptist Church, Covington. Featuring Beethoven’s Second Piano Concerto.
Dec. 16: "Yuletide Celebration." Slidell Municipal Auditorium. Holiday favorites.
Dec. 21: "Baroque Christmas." First Baptist Church, Covington. Featuring Handel’s “Messiah.”
Jan. 11: "Scheherazade." First Baptist Church, Covington. Featuring BBC Young Musician of the Year Sheku Kanneh-Mason.
Feb. 15: "Visions of Vienna and Salzburg." First Baptist Church, Covington. With music by Mozart and Strauss.
March 9: "L’Amour." Slidell Municipal Auditorium. Music of Mozart, Beethoven and others.
April 12: Beethoven’s Symphony No. 7. First Baptist Church, Covington. Also with works by Schickele and Prokofiev.
May 5: "Some Enchanted Evening." Heritage Park, Slidell. Musical favorites from the movies.
May 11: "Swing in the Pines." Bogue Falaya Park, Covington. Familiar favorites. (504) 523-6530 or lpomusic.com.
Jazz ‘N the Vines, Pontchartrain Vineyards, Bush
Sept. 15: Debbie Davis and the Mesmerizers
Sept. 29: The Pine Leaf Boys
Oct. 13: Taylor Smith and the Roamin’ Jasmine
Oct. 27: The Charmaine Neville Band
Nov. 24: Holiday in the Vines. (985) 892-9742 or pontchartrainvineyards.com.
Abita Springs Opry, Town Hall, Abita Springs
Sept. 15: Steve Anderson Group, Big Daddy O, The Rayo Brothers, Albanie Faletta and the New Orleans Jazz Band.
Oct. 20: Chris Talley and the Three Rivers Cooperative, The Slick Skillet Serenaders, The Affordable Bluegrass Act, The Cotton Mouth Kings.
Nov. 17: Last Chance Bluegrass Band, The Raisins, Kim Carson, The Electrifying Crown Seekers.
More dates, music TBA. (985) 892-0711 or abitaopry.org.
Christ Church, Covington Third Sunday Concert Series
Sept. 16: Tom McDermott
Oct. 21: Tyler Smith and Betsy Uschkrat
Dec. 16: A Christmas Brass Spectacular
Feb. 17: Southeastern Concert Choir
March 17: Michael Gurt
May 19: Ben Redwine Trio. Christchurchcovington.com
Dew Drop Jazz and Social Hall, Mandeville
Sept. 21: Larry Garner
Oct. 6: Jason Marsalis, Vibes Quartet
Oct. 19: Gospel Night
Nov. 2: Doreen Ketchens
Nov. 16: Arsene Delay
Nov. 30: Robin Barnes
Dec. 1: Shake ‘Em Up Jazz Band, dewdropjazzhall.com.
Mandeville Live! Mandeville Trailhead Amphitheater
Sept. 22: Witness
Sept. 29: Royal Essence
Oct. 6: On the Rise
Oct. 13: Bonerama, (985) 624-3147 or cityofmandeville.com.
Bayou Jam Series, Heritage Park, Slidell
Sept. 23: Christian Serpas & Ghost Town
Oct. 24: Northshore Community Orchestra
Oct. 28: Halloween Bash with Vince Vance & the Valiants
March 17: Witness
March 31: Redline
April 14: Sgt. Peppers. (985) 646-4374 or myslidell.com.
Northshore Performing Arts Society
Oct. 13-14: Fuhrmann Auditorium, Covington: The Music of Rodgers and Hart.
Dec. 7: Hosanna Lutheran Church, Mandeville: Ring Out the Wild Bells.
Dec. 9: Our Lady of Lourdes, Slidell: Ring Out the Wild Bells.
May 24 and 26: Fuhrmann Auditorium, Covington: Hits of Billy Joel and Elton John. npas.info
Also
Sept. 12: Abita Brew Pub, Abita Springs. Opera on Tap. Showcasing local students and members of New Orleans Opera Chorus. (985) 892-5837 or abitabrewpub.com.
Sept. 15-Nov. 3: Saturdays at Old Feed Store Music Series, Marsolan Feed & Seed, Covington. Free Saturday concerts with more to come in the spring. (985) 515-1934.
Oct. 4-25: Thursdays, Covington Trailhead. Rockin’ the Rails: Free live music by regional artists. (985) 892-1873 or covla.com.
Oct. 6-7: Northshore Harbor Center. Camellia City Smooth Jazz Festival: Top artists in smooth jazz perform. (504) 517-3588 or camcityjazzfest.com.
Oct.-May: Third Thursdays. Columbia Street Landing, Covington Sunset at the Landing. Performers TBA. (985) 892-1873 or covla.com.
Oct. 20-21: Mandeville Trailhead. Ozone Songwriters Festival. Three stages of entertainment featuring singer-songwriters. (985) 626-8191 or facebook.com/ozonesongwritersfest/.
Dec. 9: St. Timothy UMC, Mandeville. Christmas on the Northshore. Holiday favorites. (985) 626-3307 or sttimothyumc.org.
Jan. 25-26: Christ Episcopal Church, Covington. Jazz in January: Artists TBA. christchurchcovington.com.
May 26: St. Timothy UMC, Mandeville. "Of Thee I Sing," A patriotic celebration on Memorial Day weekend. (985) 626-3307 or sttimothy.org.
ART
Sept. 21-Oct. 27: Mixed Media 2018, Slidell Cultural Center. . Juried exhibition featuring artwork created using two or more media. (985) 646-4375 or myslidell.com.
Sept. 29-Oct. 27: Works by Emery Clark, Christwood Atrium Gallery, Covington. Her first exhibit in more than 20 years. christwoodrc.com.
Oct. 6-Nov. 17: Selections from the New Orleans Museum of Art. Oct. 6-Nov. 17. St. Tammany Art Association, Covington. (985) 892-8650 or sttammanyartassociation.org.
Oct 13: Fall for Art: Oct. 13, Downtown Covington. Live music, art exhibits and more. (985) 892-8650 or sttammanyartassociation.org.
Nov. 9-Dec. 21: Slidell Magazine Centennial Celebration, Slidell Cultural Center. Celebrating 100 covers of the magazine. (985) 646-4375 or myslidell.com.
Dec. 8-Jan. 26: The Works of James Burke, St. Tammany Art Association, Covington. (985) 892-8650 or sttammanyartassociation.org.
Feb. 8-March 23: Salad Days, Slidell Cultural Center. Juried exhibition of student artists. (985) 646-4375 or myslidell.com.
April 6: Arts Evening Cultural Festival, Olde Towne Slidell. An evening celebrating art, music, fine and casual dining. (985) 646-4375 or myslidell.com.
April 6-May 25: From the Vaults of the New Orleans Museum of Art: Slidell Cultural Center. Exhibit on loan from NOMA. (985) 646-4375 or myslidell.com.
DANCE
Sept. 14: Showcase of Ballroom Dance. Greater Covington Center. Celebrating National Ballroom Dance Week. (985) 966-0178 or mandevilleballroom.com.
Dec. 8: A Joyful Voice unto the Lord. Greater Covington Center. Dancescape Studio’s annual Christmas show. dancescapestudio.com.
FILM
Pontchartrain Film Festival
Sept. 14: Dew Drop Jazz & Social Hall, Mandeville. Bayou Maharajah is showcased.
Oct. 19: Mandeville Trailhead. A Tribute to Toussaint.
Oct. 24: Hand of the Master. St. Tammany Art Association, Covington. Celebrating the life and art of Dom Gregory De Witt.
Nov. 2: Mandeville Trailhead Depot. Final judging the showcase of Louisiana-made films. (985) 259-5772 or pontchartrainfilmfestival.com.