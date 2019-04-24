SCIENCE AWARD: Grant Landwehr, of Covington, a chemical engineering student at LSU, has received the 2019 National Science Foundation Graduate Research Fellowship Program.
NATIONAL HONOR: Southeastern Louisiana University's Southeastern Channel has been named best in the nation, taking a first-place award for “Best Comedy Video” as selected by College Broadcasters, Inc. The student comedy show “College Night” earned the first-place honors. Four other Southeastern Channel productions also placed in the top four in the country out of over 950 entries from colleges and universities across the nation. “Mandeville Beach,” a news story by Amanda Kitch of Covington, produced for the student newscast “Northshore News,” won second place for “Best News Reporting Video.” “Don’t Procrastinate,” produced by Jennifer Doss, of Mandeville, placed fourth in the nation in the “Best PSA Video” category. “College Night” is a "Saturday Night Live"-styled sketch comedy show written, produced, directed, shot, edited and performed by students. Other key contributors to the first-place episode included John Sartori, of Mandeville.
PHI KAPPA PHI: Several local residents were recently initiated into the Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation's oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society. The students and their schools are:
- Steven Turner, of Folsom, Arkansas State University.
- Lindsey Jenkins, of Covington, Mississippi State University.
- Claire Dorsett, of Slidell, Louisiana Tech University.
- Trenton Alford, of Folsom; Brice Brylski, of Covington; Cindy Case, of Mandeville; Alan Comardelle II, of Mandeville; Erin Deen, of Covington; Christian Ennis, of Mandeville; Mark Faust, of Mandeville; Aimee Garrett, of Covington; Edward Hubert, of Covington; Joseph Kahrs, of Slidell; Mary Grace Kelley, of Slidell; Bailee Maillet, of Slidell; Madeline Snyder, of Mandeville; Lorett Swank, of Covington; and Taylor Windom, of Covington, Southeastern Louisiana University.
- Julia James, of Mandeville, The University of Mississippi.
SIGMA ALPHA LAMBDA: Sean Casey Price, of Slidell, at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette has recently been initiated into the Sigma Alpha Lambda national leadership and honors organization.
TIGER 12: Michael Brands, a biological sciences student from Mandeville, has been named to the Tiger Twelve at LSU, an awarded presented to a dozen seniors who exemplify the tenets of the school's commitment to community.