At the St. Tammany West Chamber of Commerce's annual Legislative Wrap-Up luncheon are, from left, are State Rep. District 77 Mark Wright, State Rep. District 76 Kevin Pearson, State Rep. District 90 Mary DuBuisson, State Sen. District 12 Beth Mizell, State Sen. District 1 Sharon Hewitt, Michael Nicaud, James Richardson, and St. Tammany West Chamber President and CEO Lacey Osborne.

The St. Tammany West Chamber of Commerce held its annual Legislative Wrap-Up Luncheon on June 12 at Tchefuncta Country Club near Covington.

Members of St. Tammany's state legislative delegation spoke about the recently concluded session in Baton Rouge. More than 120 chamber members attended.

Topics included approval of La. 3241, a roadway to Bogalusa, the state retirement system, addressing better practices in government, and how the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development prioritizes projects and what input the governor provides in the process.

Legislators who attended the luncheon include State Rep. District 77 Mark Wright, State Rep. District 76 Kevin Pearson, State Rep. District 90 Mary DuBuisson, State Sen. District 12 Beth Mizell and State Sen. District 1 Sharon Hewitt.
 
School Board OKs insurance carriers

 
The St. Tammany Parish School Board gave final approval to a pair of insurance carriers that will provide a variety of policies for the 2019-2020 fiscal year.

The board voted 14-0 at its June 13 meeting to contract with Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. of Baton Rouge and Riverlands Insurance Services, Inc. of Laplace. The insurance policies will cost $1.881 million, an increase of nearly $109,000 from last year’s total premium.

Arthur J. Gallagher will provide automobile liability, general liability and educators' legal liability insurance at a cost of $375,000. Riverlands will receive $936,490.40 for a $200 million property insurance policy (with a $5 million deductible) and $9,361 for coverage against terrorism.

A workers’ compensation policy through Gallagher will cost $290,866 (with a $1 million self-insured retention) and the board will pay $231,909 to Riverlands for National Flood Insurance Program coverage, as required by FEMA.

Approximately $37,000 will go to Gallagher for policies covering cyber liability/data breach, a blanket crime policy for employees and boiler and machinery coverage.

 
 
 
 

