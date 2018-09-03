St. Tammany Parish Government non-emergency offices will be closed on Tuesday due to expected dangerous weather associated with Tropical Storm Gordon.
Parish officials made the announcement shortly before 7 p.m. on Monday.
Meetings of he St. Tammany Parish Board of Adjustments and St. Tammany Parish Zoning Commission also have been cancelled, and will be rescheduled for a later date, according to parish spokesman Ronnie Simpson.
All branches of the St. Tammany Parish Library System, the Tammany Trace and the Kids Konnection Playground at Koop Drive will be closed Tuesday, as well.
Council on Aging St. Tammany Director Julie Agan and STARC Director Dianne Baham said their agencies will be open tomorrow. The two share a transportation provider that ferries clients throughout the parish.
Agan said COAST centers will open at the usual 8 a.m., but each will close at 1 p.m. Transportation is expected to continue as scheduled in the afternoon, she said.
St. Tammany Parish Clerk of Court Melissa Henry said the parish justice center will open as scheduled at 8:30 a.m. She's not sure how long the courts will remain open, however.
"We do have court in the morning and I'll likely have a skeleton crew," Henry said. "We'll be there at 8:30 a.m., but we'll play the afternoon by ear."
No decision has been made by any of the agencies about possible closure on Wednesday.
Tropical Storm Gordon is expected to strengthen and be a hurricane before it makes landfall somewhere on the northern Gulf Coast Tuesday evening. Tropical storm force winds are predicted in southeast Louisiana as early as mid-afternoon, which precipitated the closures.