Science textbooks that are under consideration for use in all St. Tammany Parish Public schools will be on display for public review through January 11.
The proposed textbooks may be reviewed on weekdays between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. at the St. Tammany Parish Harrison Curriculum Center, 706 West 28th Avenue in Covington; and the Brooks Educational Complex at 2544 Sgt. Alfred Drive in Slidell.
For more information, call (985) 898-3211.
Keep Slidell Beautiful wins Healthy Community grant
Keep Slidell Beautiful has been selected again as a recipient of the Healthy Community grant awarded annually by Keep Louisiana Beautiful -- the state's premier anti-litter and community improvement organization.
The $5,700 grant will be used to purchase cigarette receptacles, pick up sticks for our daily community service litter pickups, and T-shirts that are presented to volunteers during the Slidell's annual citywide clean-up in the fall and the Great American Cleanup each spring. Some of the funds will help replace vinyl trash cans that have been damaged or worn down during parades held on city streets.
The mission of Keep Slidell Beautiful is to focus on litter prevention, beautification, community improvement and waste reduction in the City of Slidell, and to develop partnerships through education and activities to improve the physical environment for and the quality of life of Slidell residents.