Do you love going to the theater? Do you love a compelling mystery? Do you enjoy supporting the kids in your community?
If you answered "yes" to any of these questions, then this message is for you.
The International Thespian Society, Troupe 8734, which is composed of theater students at Salmen High School, will perform Agatha Christie’s “And Then There Were None,” a suspenseful murder mystery written by the queen of mystery herself that will leave you guessing until the very end. This is a wonderful opportunity to see a talented group of students perform live on stage.
"And Then There Were None" is the tale of 10 guilty strangers, trapped on an island after being invited by an elusive host. Each of the guests is accused of murder, and one by one they begin to die. With the death toll accumulating, the remaining house guests struggle to determine who the murderer is. The excitement never lets up in this thriller that Salmen High has brought to life.
Talented arts teacher and club coordinator Meg Shea has worked tirelessly with the Thespian Society for this production as well as those in previous years.
If you’re interested in seeing the classic whodunit, the play will be staged Nov. 13-15 at 7 p.m. at Salmen. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Tickets cost $10, but only $5 for all St. Tammany Junior High students. Cash and checks will be accepted.
BLOOD DRIVE: The Salmen High branch of the National Honor Society held a blood drive on Oct. 11, and the results were phenomenal.
Over the course of the day, 69 units of blood were collected and donated to local blood banks. Organizers thank all those who donated and hope donors will spread the word for next year.