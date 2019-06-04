Did you hear about the public tax information night held May 6 in the Parish Council Chambers on Koop Drive in Mandeville?
Apparently no one else did, either.
St. Tammany Parish Library Director Kelly LaRocca told Library Board of Control members at their June 3 meeting that she and all the other public officials gathered that night were surprised when nobody showed up.
The May 6 meeting, and another one held April 29 in Slidell, were scheduled by District 9 Councilman Gene Bellisario and District 13 Councilwoman Michele Blanchard so representatives of the parish’s taxing bodies could tell the public how their tax dollars are spent.
The Mandeville meeting was to include representatives of the library system, parish government, the district attorney’s office, the sheriff’s office and St. Tammany Fire Protection District 4.
Officials with several local government agencies spoke to a small audience at the meeting in Slidell on April 29. Presenters that evening included representatives with the offices of the clerk of court, sheriff and coroner, as well as presenters from the public school system, the parish's mosquito abatement district and St. Tammany Parish Fire Protection District 1.
On a more positive note, LaRocca reported that the library’s summer reading program, “A Universe of Stories,” has gotten off to a rousing start, with nearly 1,000 people attending kickoff events held May 24 at the Slidell branch and May 25 at the Madisonville branch.
The program, which runs through Aug. 17, offers incentives and activities for readers of all ages. More information is available at any library branch, or on the library website, www.sttammanylibrary.org.
In other business, the library board agreed to undertake a complete review and revision of the rules and regulations governing its operation, an effort which is expected to take more than a year to complete. A committee including members of the board and library administration will meet periodically to conduct the project, and all meetings will be open to the public.