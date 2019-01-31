If St. Tammany Parish School Board member Sharon Lo Drucker was hoping her shoplifting scandal would quiet down and go away, she got a big dose of reality on Thursday.
Her colleagues on the board issued a statement saying they want Drucker to apologize and consider resigning her post.
In the statement, board President Elizabeth Heintz said she has spoken with Drucker and asked her to address the public regarding her misdemeanor shoplifting charge at a local Walmart last year.
"She informed me that she will only speak through her attorney and has no plans to resign her school board seat," Heintz said.
So board members decided to make clear how they feel about the controversy.
"Mrs. Drucker’s actions while shopping at a local retailer and her actions following the issuance of a summons were wrongful and inconsiderate to her constituents, the school system and the community as a whole," Heintz said in the release. "Board members believe she should be held accountable for her actions."
Drucker said that she would be issuing a written statement later.
Drucker was detained July 7, 2018, by a loss prevention officer at a Covington-area Walmart who suspected her of taking store merchandise and concealing it in her purse. The employee located a St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office deputy who was working at the store and the deputy questioned Drucker.
According to the police report, Drucker had paid for items that were in her shopping cart but not the items found in her purse. Those items included hair care products, a package of soup mix, aluminum foil, a key lime and a jalapeno pepper.
The value of the merchandise in her purse totaled $58.25.
The deputy reported that Drucker had money of "numerous denominations" in her purse and told him she was "trying to save money."
The School Board's statement was not expected, though at least one government watchdog group had publicly called for Drucker's resignation and was circulating a petition to that end.
The board's statement repeated previous comments by board members that they were not aware of the charges against Drucker until they were reported by local media in October. She pleaded not guilty to the charges and was allowed to enter a diversion program.
Drucker and her attorney could not immediately be reached for comment, but Drucker said she intends to issue a written statement in response to the board's statement.