September has arrived, and fall sports are in full swing at Pope John Paul II Catholic High School.
PJP has volleyball, football, boys and girls swimming and cross-country teams, as well as fantastic dance and cheer squads. The school community sends best wishes and respectful recognition to PJP coaches, who give so much of their time to our student-athletes.
The Lady Jaguar volleyball team won its fourth consecutive volleyball state championship in 2017, and is looking to make it five in a row this year. Captains are junior Ansley Tullis and sophomore Kendall Battistella. Danny Tullis returns as head coach, along with assistant coaches Rachel Battistella and Mike Henry.
The football team is led by head coach Charlie Cryer, a new addition to the PJP family. With him comes the addition of coaches Chris Cryer and Michael Couvillion, who are helping lead the Jags to a successful season.
Team captains Chase Bergeron, Ryan Landry and Micah Saucier gave a rousing testimony to the student body at the school’s opening pep rally. Everyone is looking forward to a year of touchdowns and victories.
The swim teams are coached by Rick Kelly. After last year’s boys finished as runner-up at the state meet, the Jags cannot wait to get back in the water. Returning to the team are senior Patrick Kelly, junior Drew Prude and sophomores Davis Legnon and Rex Perrette.
Senior Kaitlin Hill and sophomores Miranda Loga and Jaidyn Herrera will be swimming strong again for the girls team.
Coach Kelly said senior Ethan Sens, freshman Thad Erato and eighth graders Brooke LeBreton and Andrea Cuccia show great promise for the swimming program.
Best of luck to the swim teams. We're “holding our breath” for championships in 2018.
Boys cross-country captains are senior Tyler Hoggatt and juniors Ridge Chautin and Ian McManus. Reece and Rylee Lusich lead the girls team. Returning as head coach is Michael Bourgeois. This may well be the largest cross-country team that PJP has ever had, as the roster now has 35 members.
Run, Jaguars, run!
The Jazz Cats dance team and PJP cheerleaders are hard at work practicing and performing for pep rallies, half-time shows and more. These young women and their coaches attended summer camps and gained “strength in numbers.” Both squads have grown in members from last seasons. The cheer team is coached by Peggy Doucet and Kaitlin Short, while the dance team is overseen by Kandis Porter.
PJP is grateful for their talents, energy and spirit they each bring to campus at every performance.
Athletics are not the only thing that give PJP students a healthy and varied campus life. Our school offers many extracurricular activities for students that foster leadership and help many of us uncover our hidden talents.