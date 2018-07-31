St. Tammany Parish Coroner Dr. Charles Preston announced Tuesday morning that a woman found in her Slidell home Monday afternoon died from multiple stab wounds.
The death of 65-year old Dianne Bercy has been ruled a homicide.
Officers with the Slidell Police Department went on a welfare check at a residence located at 1005 Paige Court in the Breckenridge Subdivision Monday afternoon after a family member of Bercy reported not seeing or hearing from her for several days.
Upon entering the residence, officers located the woman's body, which appeared to have unusual injuries. The victim’s vehicle also was missing from the residence. Slidell Police investigators and the Coroner’s Office processed the crime scene and determined that the body had multiple stab wounds.
Slidell Police have identified 39-year-old Kenya Despenza as a person of interest in the case. Despenza, who is the victim's niece, was found to be in possession of the victim’s stolen vehicle, and has since been arrested for theft of a motor vehicle and also an unrelated Failure to Appear attachment.
The investigation is ongoing. No arrest has been made in reference to the homicide; however, investigators are confident an arrest will be made in upcoming days, when forensic processing of evidence is complete.
More details will be released as they become available.